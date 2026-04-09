Gaborone Set For ITF Tennis Showcase

Botswana gears up to host global tennis talent in May

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The Botswana Tennis Association is set to welcome international players for the ITF World Tennis Tour M15/W15 tournament, scheduled for May 11–13 at the National Tennis Centre in Gaborone. The event is expected to bring a competitive edge and global attention to the local tennis scene.

Speaking on behalf of the association, spokesperson Tshepang Tlhankane expressed confidence in the preparations and the impact the tournament will have on Botswana’s tennis landscape.

Preparations Progress

Tlhankane highlighted that preparations are well underway, with the association working tirelessly to ensure that the facilities meet international standards. “We are putting in place all the necessary measures to deliver a tournament that meets ITF expectations,” he said. “Our goal is to provide a world-class experience for both players and spectators.”

Global Participation

The tournament is expected to attract a diverse pool of players from across the globe, offering local athletes an opportunity to compete at a higher level. “We anticipate participation from several countries, which will raise the level of competition and exposure for our players,” Tlhankane noted.

Local Impact

Hosting the ITF event is seen as a significant boost for tennis development in Botswana. According to Tlhankane, such tournaments play a crucial role in inspiring young players and strengthening the sport’s profile locally. “This is more than just a tournament; it is a platform to grow the game and motivate the next generation,” he said.

Fan Experience

With matches set to take place at the National Tennis Centre, fans can expect an exciting atmosphere. Tlhankane encouraged the public to come out in numbers to support the event. “We want to see the stands filled with enthusiastic supporters, creating an unforgettable experience for everyone involved,” he added.

The ITF World Tennis Tour M15/W15 promises to deliver thrilling action while placing Botswana firmly on the international tennis map.