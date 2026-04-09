NEST Tournament Delivers, Exposes Growth Gaps

The National Easter Softball Tournament meets expectations but highlights key development challenges for the sport

GAZETTE REPORTER

The National Easter Softball Tournament (NEST) lived up to its billing over the weekend, delivering a spectacle of high-level competition, community engagement, and organizational coordination in Gaborone. From the opening games to the finals, teams showcased intensity and determination, leaving spectators on the edge of their seats.

According to Botswana Softball Association (BSA) Competitions Organizer, Kako Justus Kuswane, the tournament met its core objectives.

“We achieved what we set out to do. The tournament delivered sporting excellence, organizational efficiency, and strong community participation,” he said.

The level of competition stood out as one of the defining features of the event. Teams arrived not merely to participate but to compete, and this mindset was evident throughout the tournament. Gatalamotho stamped their authority early and maintained consistency to secure the gold medal, while Police teams, Titans Ladies, and BDF Ladies all delivered podium-worthy performances.

“All the qualified teams came to compete, not just to participate. The best prepared teams made their intentions clear from the onset,” Kuswane noted.

Fan Engagement

The tournament also drew impressive attendance, particularly considering the Easter holiday period. The venue remained lively, with fans actively engaging in matches and supporting their teams.

“The playing field was packed, and spectators were left guessing the outcome of each game,” Kuswane said. “We even saw unique attendance, including athletes from other sporting codes and international visitors who were impressed by the level of play.”

Beyond the sport itself, small businesses contributed to the event’s success by providing services to attendees, further enhancing the overall experience and community involvement.

Areas for Growth

Despite the success, Kuswane acknowledged that there are areas requiring improvement, particularly in logistics and long-term development planning.

“The tournament lived up to expectations, but there are gaps that need closure, especially in logistics. Sponsors, especially new ones, need proper guidance to align with the demands of the sport,” he explained.

He further emphasized the need for sustainable development within softball, highlighting concerns about over-reliance on experienced players instead of nurturing new talent.

“We must focus on grassroots development and stop recycling players. Long-term growth depends on investing in youth and structured development programs,” Kuswane said.

The association aims to strengthen partnerships with schools and private entities, while also improving coaching and training systems to elevate the sport nationally.

As the curtains close on this year’s NEST, it is clear that while the tournament continues to grow in stature and excitement, its future success will depend on addressing structural challenges and investing in the next generation of players.