Gabs Karate Open Championships Set to Thrill at UB Indoor Sports Arena 

The tournament’s inclusive ethos extends a welcoming embrace to both local and international karatekas, eschewing selection or qualification criteria

GAZETTE REPORTER

The eagerly-awaited Gabs Karate Open Championships is poised to captivate audiences at the prestigious UB Indoor Sports Arena in Gaborone on 4 May 2024.

Spearheaded by event organiser Ofentse Bakwadi, this year’s tournament has garnered support from sponsors and partners, among them FNB, Green Germ, and Btv.

In an exclusive telephone interview, Bakwadi expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support, emphasising the significance of such partnerships in elevating the stature of karate as a revered sporting discipline.

Growing appreciation

“We are immensely thankful for the sponsorships and partnerships,” he said. “It underscores the growing appreciation for karate and reaffirms our position as one of Botswana’s premier sporting codes.

“We are committed to safeguarding these invaluable alliances to ensure the satisfaction of our sponsors. Furthermore, we remain open to additional sponsorships to further enrich our endeavours.”

Bakwadi explained the primary objective behind the championships, elucidating its pivotal role in affording local athletes invaluable international exposure without the financial burden associated with overseas travel.

Exorbitant

“Previously, the absence of a tournament of this calibre locally necessitated substantial financial outlays for international competitions,” said Bakwadi.

“Drawing from my own experience as a former karateka, I am acutely aware of the exorbitant costs associated with international competition, hence the inception of this tournament.”

The tournament’s inclusive ethos extends a welcoming embrace to both local and international karatekas, eschewing selection or qualification criteria.

Live on Btv

“The Gabs Karate Open Championships epitomise inclusivity, with participants of all backgrounds encouraged to register and compete,” Bakwadi affirmed.

“This ethos fosters a diverse and fiercely competitive field, thereby enriching the tournament experience for all involved.”

Moreover, the tournament’s reach will transcend physical boundaries as it is slated for live broadcast on Botswana Television, ensuring widespread coverage and exposure. “Our overarching objective is to propagate the sport of karate across Botswana,” Bakwadi emphasised.

Corporate entities

“By broadcasting the tournament live, we envisage kindling widespread interest in the sport, thereby attracting more enthusiasts and corporate entities.

“This concerted effort will undoubtedly catalyse the growth and development of karate within our nation.”

With meticulous planning and unwavering dedication, the Gabs Karate Open Championships promise an exhilarating spectacle, providing local talents with a platform to showcase their prowess on home soil amidst the warmth and support of family and friends.

Camaraderie and sportsmanship

As the countdown to the event gathers momentum, anticipation mounts for an unforgettable celebration of skill, camaraderie and sportsmanship at the UB Indoor Sports Arena.

In the words of Bakwadi: “The Gabs Karate Open Championships epitomise our unwavering commitment to excellence, inclusivity and the promotion of karate as a cherished sporting discipline.

“We invite one and all to join us in this remarkable journey as we herald a new era of karate excellence in Botswana and beyond.”