GU Dents Rollers’ Title Hopes

… but tenacious Popa believe they still have an outside chance of winning the league

GAZETTE REPORTER

Gaborone United’s 2-0 win over Township Rollers in the Gaborone derby has dented the latter’s title hopes, leaving Popa trailing log leaders Jwaneng Galaxy by eight points.

The defeat was worsened by Galaxy’s comfortable 3-0 victory over Morupule Wanderers, which widened a gap that was five points prior to the weekend’s Botswana Football League action.

GU took the lead in the 12th minute when Molaodi Tlhalefang latched onto a ball to unleash a shot past the helpless Bophelo Kealeboga.

Beyond Rollers

Mpho Kgaswane then put the game beyond Rollers in stoppage time to ensure an important derby day victory for the Reds.

GU has reduced the gap between them and second-placed Rollers to four points, giving the Reds at least an outside chance of winning the league, although they are 12 points behind Galaxy.

GU head coach Pontsho Moloi lauded his team’s relentless gusto which he believes helped them get on the scoresheet early in the match. He pointed out that the pressing style is becoming a staple of their play and is bringing in the desired results.

Counter-pass

GU’s players deployed a press on Rollers and were rewarded for their efforts as Mothusi Cooper won the ball from Rollers midfielder Omphile Vissage in the buildup to the first goal.

“We are happy with the result and our overall performance,” said Moloi. “We did exactly what we needed to do in order to prevail in the derby.

“Pressing is something that we normally work on, hence we tend to counter-pass when we lose the ball. We kept on working on it and it resulted in a turnover, which led to a goal and finishing very well.”

Popa’s shortcomings

While Galaxy’s eight-point lead with eight games left in the league season seems comfortable, Rollers head coach Innocent Morapedi has stated that his club will not give up on winning the league just yet.

But regarding the derby that was played away in Lobatse, Morapedi conceded that GU were the better team on the day. He pointed out his team’s shortcomings but defiantly refused to rule out a late title charge.

“We tried everything to get a result but nothing went our way,” he said. “If you concede early in the first half and late in the second half, you are bound to lose.

Galaxy’s winning ways

“We could not play well when it mattered most, especially in the second half. They played well. We will go back to the drawing board and readjust. This is a setback but it is not yet over.”

Table-topping Galaxy got back to their winning ways in the league with a 3-0 victory over Morupule over the weekend.

Galaxy’s goals were scored by Thabo Leinanyane, Gift Moyo and Wendell Rudath at Galaxy Stadium in Jwaneng.