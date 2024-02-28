Galaxy In Make-Or-Break Weekend Clash Against Simba SC 

After losing to Wydad FC against the run-of-play at Botswana’s talismanic Obed Itani Chilume Stadium last Saturday, the decisive encounter with Simba SC leaves no middle ground between success and failure for the Jwaneng side (BLURB)

GAZETTE REPORTER

Jwaneng Galaxy’s fate in this season’s group stage of the CAF Champions’ League hangs in the balance on the eve of its away make-or-break encounter with Simba SC of Tanzania on Saturday.

Galaxy are at the bottom of Group B after five rounds of action in the gruelling group stage of the competition.

Morena Ramereboli’s side will be hoping that other results in the group go their way but must still win in Tanzania to prevent being eliminated from the tournament.

Permutations

The only possible way for Galaxy to progress to the next stage will be for them to record a win and for table-topping ASEC Mimosas to beat third-placed Wydad AC.

ASEC have already qualified for the quarterfinals after recording 11 points in the group, thus their last group game may be seen as a ‘dead rubber’ affair for them while Wydad will be chasing an important victory.

Another possible way for Galaxy to progress would be for the Wydad and ASEC game to end in a draw while they win their game against Simba. This would see their fate decided on goal difference or a head-to-head rating compared to Wydad.

Identical

Wydad and Galaxy have identical 1-0 wins in their head-to-head contest. The two sides will have to be separated by goal difference to determine who prevails on the final match day of the group stage.

If they advance, Galaxy will become the first-ever Botswana club to reach the quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League.

Galaxy suffered their third straight defeat in the CAF Champions League against Wydad AC at the Obed Itani Chilume last Saturday.

Solitary strike

The game was decided by a solitary strike from Wydad leftback, Badir Gaddarine, who opened the scoring in the second minute of additional time in the first half.

Galaxy then had an opportunity to level matters in the second half when they were awarded a penalty nine minutes into the second half.

The usual picture of calm and composure, that is often displayed by Thabang Sesinyi in high pressure moments was nowhere in sight. The self-same Sesinyi missed the penalty that would have given his side a way back into the game.

Ball possession

Galaxy dominated possession as they created 17 shots throughout the game, four of which were on target. However, not one shot hit the back of the net in a frustrating afternoon for the Jwaneng side.

Altogether, Galaxy had 61 percent ball possession while the visitors had 39 percent throughout the one-sided encounter that ended against the run-of-play.

The home side completed 397 passes against Wydad’s 257, according to the game stats that were ratified by CAF.

Fizzled out

Galaxy’s current form in the Champions League is a contrast to their first two games when they recorded four points in the first two outings to sit joint top of their group.

Sadly, their form fizzled out as the tournament progressed.