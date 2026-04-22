Global Stars Headline FNB Golden Grand Prix

Olympic champions and international sprint stars are confirmed for the FNB Botswana Golden Grand Prix, while top local athletes including Letsile Tebogo and Collen Kebinatshipi are yet to confirm participation

GAZETTE REPORTER

This year’s FNB Botswana Golden Grand Prix has attracted leading athletes from across the world, including Olympic champions and elite sprinters, the meet spokesperson Calistus Kolantsho said.

Among those confirmed are women’s 200 meters Olympic champion Gabby Thomas, Africa’s fastest man over 100 meters Ferdinand Omanyala, Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse and 400 meters hurdles specialist Dalilah Muhammad.

By the time of the interview, Botswana’s top athletes — Letsile Tebogo, Collen Kebinatshipi and Bayapo Ndori — had yet to confirm participation. Kolantsho said negotiations were ongoing.

Recent Performances

Thomas, the American sprint standout, arrives after winning 200 meters gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics. She recently competed at the Addis Ababa Grand Prix, securing a 100 meters and 200 meters double despite challenging conditions. She had skipped the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo due to an Achilles tendon injury that affected much of her previous season.

Omanyala also competed in Addis Ababa, where he won the 100 meters in 9.98 seconds, marking his first sub-10-second performance in 20 months.

De Grasse, a seven-time Olympic medalist, remains one of Canada’s most decorated athletes. He is the 2020 Olympic champion in the 200 meters and has multiple silver and bronze medals across 100 meters, 200 meters and relay events. He also secured gold as part of Canada’s 4 × 100 meters relay team at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Muhammad, the 2016 Olympic champion in the 400 meters hurdles, holds a personal best of 51.58 seconds and won silver at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Arrival Plans

Kolantsho said most athletes are expected to begin arriving on Wednesday to allow time for acclimatization.

“Most of them will start arriving on Wednesday (today),” he said. “This is because they will be seeking to acclimatize ahead of the race.”

He added that Thomas and Omanyala would arrive later.

“But the likes of Thomas and Omanyala will arrive on the 25th because on Friday, April 24 they will compete at the 2026 Absa Kip Keino Classic in Kenya at the Nyayo National Stadium,” he said.

Event Logistics

Kolantsho said preparations for the meet are progressing as organizers aim to deliver a high-quality event, particularly with the stadium now ready and accredited.

“We are working with the Debswana World Athletics Relays local organizing committee,” he said. “We signed a MoU with them… they will pay for some things like allowances for officials and feeding for all the staff at the stadium.”

He added that new logistical measures have been introduced.

“No car will be parked at the stadium,” he said. “All will be parked at the Gaborone Senior School grounds… shuttles to the stadium will be provided.”