BIC Reopens Maun Branch

Botswana Insurance Company reopens its Maun branch, aiming to improve access and service delivery in the region

Botswana Insurance Company (BIC) has reopened its Maun branch at Newtown/New Mall, as part of efforts to expand access to insurance services and strengthen its presence in the region.

EXPANDING REGIONAL ACCESS

The reopening forms part of the company’s broader strategy to bring services closer to customers and improve accessibility and engagement in key economic centres.

Speaking at the event, Group CEO Newton Jazire said proximity remains central to service delivery. “Being present in Maun means being closer to the people and businesses that drive this region’s economy. It means providing faster support, better advice and stronger partnerships with tourism operators, entrepreneurs, farmers and families who are building their futures here,” he said.

COMPANY BACKGROUND AND POSITION

Established in 1975, BIC is Botswana’s first national insurer and has played a role in providing financial protection across sectors. The company holds a Baa2 investment rating from Moody’s and continues to invest in operational improvements.

SERVICES AND OFFERINGS

The Maun branch will offer a range of short-term insurance products, including personal, commercial, and specialised cover. These include motor, household, business, and agricultural insurance solutions.

FOCUS ON CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

The reopening also reflects a focus on improving customer experience through innovation and digital transformation.

Jazire noted that insurance remains widely misunderstood. “Insurance is often misunderstood. Many see it as a grudge purchase, a regulatory requirement, or simply paperwork, but in reality, insurance is an essential part of economic stability. It allows a small business to recover from an unexpected loss. It is what protects the vehicles, homes, and livelihoods of hardworking Batswana,” he said.

Post Views: 138