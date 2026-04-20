Bomaid Expands Engagement Drive

Stakeholders gather in Francistown as Bomaid continues nationwide discussions on healthcare access and service delivery

Following engagements in Palapye, Bomaid has continued its nationwide customer and provider programme in Francistown, bringing together customers, healthcare providers, and stakeholders for discussions on healthcare access and service delivery.

STRUCTURED STAKEHOLDER DIALOGUE

The sessions are hosted by Regional Manager – North, Tarisai Nikki Chigodora, alongside executives including Chief Executive Officer Moraki Mokgosana, Chief Customer Experience Officer Sego Macheng, and Chief Clinical Services Officer Dr Malebogo Kebabonye. Newly appointed Medical Advisor Dr Masego Gilbert also participated.

The meetings focus on gathering feedback, identifying challenges, and sharing updates on benefits and services. “Through these engagements, we are not only listening to our customers and providers but working alongside them to shape a healthcare experience that is responsive, accessible, and grounded in real needs,” said Corporate Communications Manager Tshepo Happy Maphanyane.

DIGITAL HEALTH INITIATIVES

Among the topics discussed was the rollout of the Thrive with Bomaid App, which offers wellness tools and personalised health insights. Telehealth services and self-service platforms were also highlighted as part of efforts to improve access to care.

MEDIA AND WELLNESS ENGAGEMENT

Media representatives in Francistown were invited to participate in the sessions and related initiatives, including the Bomaid Media Health Challenge, which encourages wellness among journalists.

ONGOING INFORMATION PLATFORMS

The in-person engagements are supported by ongoing initiatives such as the First Things First radio segment on RB2 and weekly educational webinars, which provide information on health and medical aid.