Access Bank Signals Measured Optimism

Despite macroeconomic strain, lender highlights steady growth, digital push and SME focus

GAZETTE REPORTER

Access Bank Botswana says it remains cautiously optimistic about the country’s economic outlook, even as macroeconomic pressures deepen.

In a joint statement accompanying the bank’s unaudited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, Chairman Boiki Tema and Managing Director Sheperd Aisam said the institution’s strategic priorities remain intact.

“Notwithstanding the current trials faced in the country with deepening macroeconomic challenges, the Access Bank continues to look positively at the country’s prospects,” the two said, pointing to loyalty to customers, customer centricity, support for small, medium and micro enterprises, and economic growth as unchanged pillars.

Strategic Focus

The bank said it is guided not only by commercial considerations but also by its role in supporting customers and stakeholders.

“To this end, the Bank remains driven not just on commercial considerations, but critically on aiding customers and stakeholders on their strategic journeys,” they said.

During the year, the lender introduced an enhanced digital platform, Primus+, targeting corporate, commercial and business banking clients. The platform is expected to improve efficiency and expand functionality for users. The retail segment is also set for upgraded digital offerings.

Management said it remains focused on improving operational efficiency and accelerating digital innovation to enhance customer experience.

Financial Performance

The bank reported continued consistency in performance, building on prior results while strengthening its foundation for future growth.

Top-line revenue growth was supported by a 12 percent increase in non-interest income, alongside a 117 percent rise in trading revenue. The bank attributed this to higher transaction volumes and expanded product offerings.

Investments in technology were cited as a key factor in improving operational stability and enhancing services.

Net interest income rose by 6 percent, driven by portfolio and liquidity management. However, gains were partially offset by elevated funding costs in a tightening liquidity environment.

“Overall net interest income was subdued by elevated funding costs, reflecting constrained margins in a market characterized by tightening liquidity,” the statement said.

Revenue Growth

Non-interest revenue increased by 26 percent year-on-year, largely due to growth in digital banking activity. Trading income also recorded a 117 percent increase, supported by higher volumes.

These gains, the bank said, strengthened its value proposition to customers and reinforced its position within a changing financial landscape.

Cost Pressures

The bank recorded a net impairment charge of P73 million, reflecting broader economic challenges.

Operating expenses rose by 4 percent, driven mainly by increased investment in human capital. The bank said it maintained cost efficiency measures in other areas while continuing to benefit from synergies as part of a larger banking group.

Despite cost pressures, management said the institution remains positioned for sustainable growth.

Outlook Ahead

Looking forward, the bank said disciplined balance sheet management and strategic funding initiatives will be central to maintaining momentum.

“With a strengthened foundation and enhanced offerings, the bank is well positioned to deliver sustainable growth,” the two said.