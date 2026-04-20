BMC Forced Into P123M Refund to EU Buyers

The Botswana Meat Commission is set to refund P123 million to European buyers after an FMD outbreak forced a halt in exports to the European Union

BONGANI MALUNGA

The Ministry of Lands and Agriculture has disclosed that the Botswana Meat Commission (BMC) will be forced to refund European buyers a total of P123 million following the suspension of beef exports to the European market.

The ban stems from the outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), which has effectively shut Botswana out of the lucrative European Union (EU) beef market.

According to the Assistant Minister, Dr Edwin Dikoloti, the P123 million represents advance payments made by EU customers for beef consignments that can no longer be delivered under current restrictions. As a result, BMC is now obligated to reimburse these clients, adding financial strain to an already challenging period for the parastatal.

UNSOLD INVENTORY

The export ban has also left BMC holding significant unsold inventory, the commission is currently sitting on over P200 million worth of meat stocks, with a substantial portion originally destined for the EU market. The accumulation of this stock not only ties up capital but also raises concerns over storage costs, product shelf life and potential losses if alternative markets are not secured in time.

“BMC is sitting on meat stocks with an original sales value of P202.3 million, including P123 million linked to advance payments from EU customers whose supplies were secured prior to the suspension of the EU trade,” said the Minister during a press conference on Monday.

“This creates an immediate liquidity and reputation obligation to process refunds efficiently, an essential step in preserving customer trust and safeguarding BMC’s re-entry into the EU market once the export status is restored,” Dr Dikoloti added.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

Dikoloti highlighted that the development underscores the far-reaching economic impact of FMD outbreaks, which continues to disrupt Botswana’s beef export value chain. The EU market, known for its premium prices and strict veterinary standards, remains one of BMC’s most valuable destinations. Losing access, even temporarily, has immediate consequences for revenue, cash flow and farmer payments.

The Ministry further assured that efforts are expected to focus on containing the disease outbreak and regaining EU market access, while BMC may also be compelled to explore alternative export markets or increase domestic sales to offset mounting losses.