GU Desperate To End Winless Run

The mood in the Red camp is that something’s gotta give because it has been nearly two months sans a victory for GU during which a star-crossed Money Machine has recorded two goalless draws against Jwaneng Galaxy and BDF XI and suffered losses to Francistown-based TAFIC (2-1) and Security Systems (3-2)

GAZETTE REPORTER

Gaborone United will resume Botswana Football League action today (Wednesday) against Nico United at Lekidi West Ground at 4.30pm with one abiding goal in mind – to end its winless run, and if possible, by a thorough thumping of the Selebi-Phikwe outfit.

The poor run has seen GU fall 12 points off the top of the league standings.

The rearranged fixture against Nico is to give “Moyagoleele,” as GU is affectionately called by its multitudes of fans, a chance to end a run that has seen them fail to register a league win in nearly two months.

Last month GU were only four points behind then league leaders Jwaneng Galaxy, but they have since failed to cut the lead down.

Called off

The Gaborone club had an opportunity to win a fortnight ago when they looked on course to record a 1-0 victory over Nico but the game was called off in the second half due to problems with the floodlights.

A win for Moyagoleele would see the club nine points behind league leading Township Rollers.

Anxious Galaxy

Galaxy will also be eager to put their CAF Champions League disappointment behind them as they return to league action against BDF XI at Galaxy Stadium (4.30pm kick-off).

Now second-placed, Galaxy are two points behind Rollers but have a two-game advantage over Popa as the title race continues to heat up.

A victory for Galaxy would see them go above Rollers to assume the top spot in what has become a see-saw race between the clubs that keep changing spots frequently.