National Darts Team Aims High at Region V Games Amid Funding Challenges

Selections for three levels held in F/town and Gabs

Team Botswana to defend 2022 title won in Namibia

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s dart players gathered at various locations in the country’s North and South regions for a chance at national representation in the upcoming Region V Games in Eswatini.

With the legacy of their 2022 triumph in Namibia strong in the background, the Botswana Darts Association (BODA) held a rigorous preliminary selection process to assemble a formidable team capable of defending their title.

At venues like the Francistown Centre for Illegal Immigrants (FCII) and Camp Primary School in Gaborone, a total of 112 hopefuls vied for coveted spots across different categories.

Obstacles

These included the Under 25 Division, the Senior Team, and the Veterans category for players over 50 years of age.

Three men and 3 women secured spots in the Under 25 Division while six women and eight men earned positions in the Senior Team. Additionally, 3 veterans in each gender emerged victorious, showcasing the depth of talent within Botswana’s darts community.

However, the road to Eswatini is not without obstacles. “The main challenge is funds to hold camps and to transport the team to Eswatini,” said Thato Maphorisa, the spokesperson of BODA in a telephone interview.

Optimistic

But he remained optimistic, stating: “We haven’t yet secured the necessary funds but we are hopeful that we will do so soon enough.”

Such determination underscores the commitment of Botswana’s darts community to excel on the regional stage.

The selection process unfolded just three weeks after BODA held its annual general meeting in Gaborone where a few people were elected into the executive.

Transformation

In the results, George Lekang emerged vice president to fill a position created when the holder left due to work commitments while Tiro Mokgoare became Recording Secretary to breathe new life into an executive committee poised for its final year in office.

With elections on the horizon, the composition of the National Executive Committee (NEC) is set to undergo some transformation, setting the stage for renewed leadership at BODA.