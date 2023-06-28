GU Earns Continental Cup Slot After Orange FA Cup Triumph

Thatayaone Kgamanyane’s last minute goal in extra time means a berth in the CAF Champions League for GU while Jwaneng Galaxy will represent Botswana in the CAF Confederation Cup

GAZETTE REPORTER

Gaborone United (GU) Football Club were crowned Champions of the Orange FA Cup after their 1-0 nil victory over Orapa United in a tightly-contested final that was at the National Stadium in Gaborone on Saturday.

The match was regarded as one of the toughest finals in the history of Orange FA Cup after both teams failed to score in the first half.

Thatayaone Kgamanyane came to GU’s rescue after heading home the winner in the last minute of additional time in the second half through Mothusi Cooper’s brilliant cross.

Too strong

Orapa United had proved to be too strong for their opponents throughout regulation time when GU failed to break the tight defensive midfield of Thato Kebue, Kelvin Bingala and Koketso Majafi, among others.

Thero Setsile’s goal attempts put GU back into the match and revived their hopes and chances to retain the title.

This was GU’s first silverware this season after they lost the league to bitter rivals Jwaneng Galaxy who eventually qualified for the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) Champions League this season.

Confederation Cup

Significantly, GU’s triumph means they have qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup which pits cup winners from across the continent against one another to battle for the honours.

In an exclusive interview with Gazette Sports, GU head coach Pontsho Moloi said they are happy to have ended the season with a silverware after they have failed to defend their premier league title.

“The most important thing is for us to continue gaining exposure on continental stage and we made it,” Moloi said. “Playing a cup final always comes with pressure and I am happy with how my boys handled the match.

Only chance

“We have missed out on the league and I am happy that we have used the only chance that we had for us to end the season with a trophy.

“The journey continues and we have a mountain to climb ahead of us. This also calls for new signings so we beef up the squad.”

The head coach of Orapa United Taurayi Mangwiro expressed his disappointment with his team’s failure to win silverware this season, attributing the weekend loss to a lapse in concentration.

Concentration

“We gave a good fight but were unfortunate,” he said. “The players were good today but they lost concentration at the end and we got punished. It is part of football for some to win and others to lose. I hope for a better run next season.”

This could have been his first silverware in Botswana since he came to Orapa from Harare City Stars FC at the beginning of the season.

Gaborone United and Jwaneng Galaxy will represent Botswana at the CAF Champions League and the Confederations Cup next season.