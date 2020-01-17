TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Gaborone United (GU)could have achieved more this season if it was not for ‘many problems’ that are destabilizing the team’s progress, GU coach Philemon Makhwengwe has said.

He told the media following his side’s 3-1 loss against Jwaneng Galaxy in an encounter which was played in Lobatse this past weekend. “We have more problems in our team that people do not see,” he noted. “When you try to find a winning formula you get pressure from all over; so, if at all the GU community continues to behave like this, no one will want to coach GU.”

Makhwengwe took charge of GU earlier last month following the departure of Nikola Kavazovic who resigned a day after angry GU fans wanted to attack him after GU’s Mascom Top 8 quarter final first leg loss against Galaxy. He was then whisked away from the stadium in a Police vehicle at the time.

Meanwhile, ever since he took charge of The Money Machine, as GU is otherwise known, Makhwengwe has played six games in the league whereby he has won four, lost once and shared spoils once. He took the team when it was placed seventh on the log but it is currently on the sixth position. Makhwengwe’s charges take on Notwane in their next league encounter billed for the National Stadium this coming Saturday.