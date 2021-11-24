Kgamanyane continues hot scoring streak

BONGANI MALUNGA

Gaborone United forward Thatayaone Kgamanyane has continued his hot scoring streak with yet another goal this past weekend. Kgamanyane’s solitary goal was enough to gain maximum points against Masitaoka FC.

He has now scored five goals in five games to ascend to the summit of the top goalscorer chart. Although the season is still at an early stage Kgamanyane is showing shades of his memorable 2017/2018 season form in which he scored 20 plus league goals.

Kgamanyane alone has scored more goals than the whole Mogoditshane Fighters team combined (four goals) so far this season. The Moyagoleele star has the best goals per game ratio with an average of 1.25 goals per game in his current streak.

Kgamanyane has scored in all four league games against Sua Flamengoes, Extension Gunners (brace) and Masitaoka (as already stated). Although he did not score in their Orange FA Cup win over Police XI Kgamanyane was named the Man of the Match in the cup tie.

GU resisted the urge to sell Kgamanyane to Black Leopards before the start of the season as they blocked the move. The club is now reaping the rewards of keeping one of their star players as his form has catapulted them to the top of the Botswana Premier League table. Moyagoleele is the only club with a 100 percent record in the local league so far, they have also not yet conceded a goal in the league so far.