GU SHOWING SHADES OF 2008/09

Club enjoying best league start in 12 years

Results in the first six games somewhat similar to that of the 2008/2009 season

Unbeaten in the first five games, lost the sixth game to BDF XI just like in the 2008/2009

BONGANI MALUNGA

Current Botswana Premier League log leaders Gaborone United reminiscent of their title winning run in the 2008/2009 season. GU started the season in rampant form with five consecutive wins, the run also included five consecutive clean sheets.

GU’s run was ended this week as the club recorded their first loss of the season against BDF XI on Monday night as the army side ran out 2-1 winners.

Interestingly GU had a somewhat similar run in their title winning season of 2008/2009 whereby they were unbeaten in their first five games of the season. 12 years ago they started the season with wins over Notwane, Township Rollers, Mochudi Centre Chiefs, Nico United and a 0-0 draw against Boteti Young Fighters before suffering a 2-1 defeat against BDF XI in the sixth game of that season.

History has repeated itself this season with GU steam rolling past Sua Flamengoes, Mahalapye Railway Highlanders, Extension Gunners, Masitaoka FC and Notwane before losing 2-1 against BDF XI in the sixth game of the season.

GU lost the game as they saw their previously invincible defence breached by Keeagile Kobe who equalized after Takunda Sadiki had given GU an early advantage. Oratile Taunyane then broke Moyagoleele hearts 14 minutes from time as his goal sealed all three points for Matebele. Despite the defeat GU are displaying their best start to a league season in 12 years with 15 out of 18 possible points.

2008/2009 form (first six games)

Game 1: Won 3-1 vs Notwane

Game 2: Won 3-2 vs Rollers

Game 3: Drew 0-0 vs Boteti Young Fighters

Game 4: Won 2-1 vs Mochudi Centre Chiefs

Game 5: Won 6-1 vs Nico United

Game 6: Lost 2-1 vs BDF XI

2021/2022 form (first six games)

Game 1: Won 1-0 vs Sua Flamengoes

Game 2: Won 4-0 vs MR Highlanders

Game 3: Won 3-0 vs Extension Gunners

Game 4: Won 1-0 vs Masitaoka FC

Game 5: Won 2-0 vs Notwane

Game 6: Lost 2-1 vs BDF XI