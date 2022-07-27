GU Win Big at BPL Awards

Gazette Reporter

It was a sweepstakes night for “The Money Machine” after a brilliant season during which they turned the league into a successful obstacle race and the Orange FA Cup a mop-up operation to put the finishing touches to an outstanding campaign

Champions of the 2020/21 Botswana Premier League (BPL), Gaborone United (GU), were the focus of the glamour at the weekend’s BPL Awards, held at the University of Botswana (UB) indoor arena on Saturday.

True to their nickname “The Money Machine,” GU won five individual awards while eight of its players made it to the premier league’s Best XI.

Following their exceptional performance in the premier league and the Orange FA Cup in the just-ended season, “Moya Goleele” (another GU moniker) walked away with Player of the Season and Goalkeeper of the Season awards through their outstanding goal minder, Goitseone Phoko, who couldn’t be there owing to national team commitments.

His teammate Tshepo Maikano recieved the Defender of the Season award whereas Innocent Morapedi and Owe Mmolawa emerged Best Coach and Manager of the Season respectively.

Eight of GU in BPL Best XI

Phoko, Alford Velaphi, Mothusi Johnson, Thato Kebue, Lebogang Ditsele, Mpho Kgaswane, Thatayaone Kgamanyane and Thero Setsile made it to the BPL Best XI.

Coach Morapedi attributed their successful season to proper planning and consistent focus throughout the season despite hiccups. “We had a plan from the beginning of the season and we followed it throughout,” he said.

Discipline and extra effort

“The boys were very focused and determined to win everything on offer, hence our brilliant performance. I must highlight that discipline is key in everything we do and everyone put an extra effort in what was expected of them.”

“I applaud my players and the rest of the technical team that contributed to this achievement. We now look forward to the next season with confidence.”