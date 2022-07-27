THE RED ALLIANCE

BANK GABORONE BETS ON GABORONE UNITED WITH A THREE YEAR,THREE MILLION PULA SPONSORSHIP DEAL

Gazette Reporter

Botswana Premier League champions, Gaborone United (GU) have secured a P3million sponsorship deal over a period of 3 years with Bank Gaborone.

The partnership was announced on Tuesday after GU’s Director, Nicholas Zakhem and Bank Gaborone Managing Director, Sybrand Coetzee signed the three-year agreement, which will see the Gaborone giants’ pocket P1million per season.

GU who completed a double by winning the BPL and the Orange FA Cup, also unveiled their 2022/2023 season’s kit.

Bank Gaborone Managing Director, Sybrand Coetzee said the Reds (another moniker for GU) presented a perfect platform for their football investment. “This partnership comes at the right time from an investment and social responsibility programs perspective. We want a program that would touch Batswana’s hearts, involve our customers and also involve our staff,” he said.

“We wanted a meaningful and resolute sponsorship program and GU has given us the right platform to demonstrate our commitment. The Gaborone United sponsorship is in line with our purpose to be a connector of positive change. We can only effect this change with relationships built with our stakeholders. These relationships are important to us as they help to offer Batswana opportunities and rewarding experiences,” Coetzee added.

GU’s Brand and Marketing manager, Herbert Letsebe attributed notable achievement of GU.

“We were the first efficiently run club with an office. It is no shock that we find ourselves here today in what I term a historic and glorious moment for Gaborone United and Bank Gaborone. (This is) a perfect coincidence of two organizations that carry the name Gaborone. Furthermore, they identify their brands in red and white. What a coincidence,” he said.

“We are not new to a partnership of this nature. We normally lead and others follow. The team has, in the past, received multimillion sponsorship from an insurance company and therefore we know what it takes to sustain this kind of partnership. We know what it takes to give maximum mileage. Bank Gaborone came to the right team “said Letsebe.

Minister of Entrepreneurship, Karabo Gare who was the guest speaker at the signing ceremony, said it was a gratifying occasion as his grandfather was one of GU’s founders.

“The private sector is there to compliment the government because the government alone cannot manage. A sponsorship for this magnitude is a great catalyst for economic growth,” Gare said.