Gunners, Young Stars Only Teams to Collect Maximum Points in DFDSL Opening Week

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Debswana First Division South League (DFDSL) kicked off its season with a flourish as Extension Gunners and Young Stars emerged the prominent victors, securing maximum points in the opening week.

Extension Gunners, affectionately known as Mapantsula, demonstrated their resilience as they claimed a 1-0 victory over URI Black Forest on their visit to Mmankgodi on Saturday.

Gunners exhibited determination to bounce back to the elite league and establish themselves as a formidable force in the competition.

Rookies

Their next challenge awaits as they gear up to face DFDSL rookies, UB Hawks, at the University of Botswana Stadium at 7pm in Gaborone on Friday (20 October). With an early placement in second position, Gunners aim to further solidify their position in the league.

In a parallel display of dominance, Young Stars, hailing from Jwaneng, secured a convincing 3-1 victory against City Polar.

Their impressive win propelled them to the top of the league standings in the opening week, with an equal three points to Gunners but leading the pack due to a superior goal difference.

Young Stars are now poised to face Union Flamengo Santos in their upcoming match to be played at the Galaxy Stadium at 7pm on Saturday with an eye on maintaining their early lead in the league.

Stalemates

Amidst the excitement, other encounters in the league were marked by stalemates. Mogoditshane and Tlokweng United battled to a 1-1 draw, as did Hawks and Notwane.

The matches between Desert Nxau and Mochudi Centre Chiefs ended in a 0-0 tie while Santos and Prisons XI stalemated in a 1-1 draw, adding to the drama of the league’s opening week.

Meanwhile, as the dust settles from an action-packed start, all eyes are now fixed on the upcoming fixtures, anticipating further thrilling displays of skill and sportsmanship in the Debswana First Division South League.