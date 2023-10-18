It’s Ayoba Café Chesanyama Anniversary Celebration this Weekend

A euphoric atmosphere in which everyone is having an unforgettable experience is assured

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s vibrant capital, Gaborone, a trendy culinary haven has swiftly emerged, captivating the attention of locals and tourists alike.

Ayoba Café Shishanyama BW, nestled within the bustling streets of Gaborone, has become the embodiment of South African Konka vibes, offering an enticing blend of delectable cuisine and pulsating ambience that has garnered a devoted following within a remarkably short span of time.

As the establishment gears up to mark its one-year anniversary on Saturday (21 October 2023), enthusiasm for the much-anticipated celebration has reached fever pitch.

Set to unfold at the Game City Rooftop Parkade, the All White versus All White affair promises an electrifying experience, uniting an eclectic mix of enthusiasts in a jubilant celebration to Ayoba’s triumphant journey.

Irresistible energy

With a profound buzz surrounding the event, the lineup of renowned artists has only heightened the excitement. Sam Deep, acclaimed for his chart-topping hits like “Kancane” and “Thokoza,” is poised to ignite the stage with his signature fervour, while Zuma, previously affiliated with the sensational duo of Amaroto, is expected to infuse the evening with an irresistible energy.

Not to be outdone, the pulsating rhythms of Casper the DJ and the dynamic beats of FME DJs will propel the festivities into a euphoric realm, ensuring an unforgettable celebration for all in attendance.

True to its ethos of inclusivity, the event welcomes all enthusiasts at a nominal ticket price of P200, with ticket sales slated to take place at the venue, emphasising the commitment of Ayoba Café Shishanyama BW to fostering a community-driven ethos.

Meanwhile, situated in the busy Gaborone CBD, precisely at Mogobe Plaza, Ayoba stands as a proud ambassador of the thriving South African culinary culture, introducing the renowned Konka flair to the effervescent spirit of Gaborone.

Hailing from Pretoria, South Africa the franchise has seamlessly woven the essence of its roots into the very fabric of the city, establishing itself as an indispensable cornerstone of Gaborone’s ever-evolving gastronomic landscape.