“Simply Piano” to set Gaborone Ablaze

Event termed festive season opener

GAZETTE REPORTER

The city is bracing itself for the much-anticipated Simply Piano Musical event that will be nothing short of an electrifying treat in December.

Scheduled for the trendy Game City Roof Top on 2nd December 2023, this event is set to reverberate with beats of the highly sought-after amapiano genre, promising a festive opener experience like no other.

With a lineup that already boasts an impressive array of local and South African talent, Simply Piano is gearing up to be a showstopper to bid the year godspeed early in the last month of 2023.

Confirmed artists

Already confirmed to go on stage are rising local artists FME DJs, DJ Bunny, DJ Earth, DJ Modric and DJ Draggie, among other, each of whom is poised to deliver an unforgettable performance to the pulsating rhythms of amapiano.

Adding to the excitement, the event will be compered by charismatic hosts in Mdu Tha Party, MC Thulie and April Gates, all of whose infectious energy is sure to keep the audience on their feet throughout the night.

The organisers are Boxyards Events whose representative, Sadie Swartz, has told Time Out that the musical extravaganza is committed to showcasing homegrown talent.

Vibrant musical landscape

“Our aim is to highlight the vibrant musical landscape of Gaborone by featuring an eclectic mix of local artists,” she said.

Swartz also hinted at the possibility of top-tier international acts, particularly from the neighbouring South Africa, gracing the stage.

The organisers are expected to unveil these international acts in the upcoming days, adding a global flavour to the pulsating beat of amapiano on the night.