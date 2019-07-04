GU’s Ndlovu appointment could be a master-stroke

Madinda the most decorated foreign coach in the last 8 seasons

Has resurrected big clubs before

BONGANI MALUNGA

Gaborone United are set to unveil Madinda Ndlovu as their new head coach on a two year deal, the Zimbabwean tactician officially resigned from his post at Bulawayo club Highlanders FC this past Friday. His resignation will now pave the way for GU to make an official announcement about the coach’s arrival.

As reported by local media in recent weeks, Ndlovu’s appointment could see Philemon Makhwengwe deployed as the club’s Technical Director. The experienced duo of Ndlovu and Makhwengwe will be expected to complement the financial prowess of Nicholas Zackhem to bring the club back into trophy contention. The move could be a master-stroke Ndlovu will be tasked with returning Moyagoleele to their past glory days, the club has not picked up any silverware for four years. The former Highlanders coach has proved to be the architect of multiple big club resurrections and elevations in Botswana, he elevated Mochudi Centre Chiefs from contenders to champions as he became the first coach to lead them to back to back titles (2011/2012 and 2012/2013 seasons).

Prior to his arrival, Chiefs had won one league title and finished second in the next three successive seasons but he instilled a winning mentality in the team and made them almost untouchable during his two year tenure in charge of the Kgatleng giants.

He would later go on to his second spell at Township Rollers, he ended the club’s two year league drought by guiding them to the 2013/2014 BTC Premiership title. In that spell he became the first coach, since Major David Bright, to win three successive league titles, he also matched Mike Sithole’s record of winning titles with two different teams in consecutive seasons.

After his Rollers spell, Ndlovu then took charge of Orapa United and became the first ever coach to win a trophy for the club as he guided them to the Mascom Top 8 title in 2016. With four trophies (three league titles, one cup) under his belt, Ndlovu is the most decorated foreign coach in the last eight seasons and he could help make GU a formidable team once again, if his recent success in Botswana is anything to go by.

One big factor which has made him successful is his ability to improve or get the best out of players, at Chiefs he elevated Kekaetswe Moloi to elite level, in his title winning season at Rollers he emphasized wing play which helped get the best out of Sekhana Koko (10 goals) and Motsholetsi Sikele (8 goals). Koko had struggled for two years to replicate his old form but the arrival of Ndlovu coincided with his return to form. The likes of Galabgwe Moyana, Joel Mogorosi could also count amongst players he has helped reach greater levels, especially during his Chiefs spell.