ITF Tennis Tourney  Builds Experience for Local  Juniors

Despite limited semifinal appearances, the tournament offered valuable exposure for emerging local players.

GAZETTE REPORTER

The ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors J30 hosted in Gaborone last week concluded with few local players advancing to the latter stages, but organizers say the event still achieved its purpose.

Botswana Tennis Association President Oaitse Thipe said the absence of local players in the semifinals and finals should not overshadow the broader gains made during the competition.

“But we cannot despair that much because they gained that much needed experience,” he said in an interview on the sidelines of the tournament held at the National Tennis Centre .

Player Participation

Thipe noted that the tournament served as an opportunity to broaden participation among local athletes, particularly those who are not yet established on the international stage.

“We used this tournament to give other players a chance because some of our world ranking players are outside the country playing other international tournaments,” he said.

Participants were drawn from various parts of the country, including Francistown. As a world-ranking event, entry typically requires players to hold international rankings.

“So since we are the hosts we were given a wild card for about 10 players hence why we were able to field some of those who are not world ranked as for them to garner experience as already mentioned,” Thipe said.

“It was an opportunity for them to showcase their talent and I must note that they really tried their best.”

He added that preparations are already underway for the next event on the calendar.

“This week we have the J60 and we have about 12 players taking part,” he said.

Wider Impact

Beyond competition, Thipe said hosting international tournaments contributes to sectors outside sport. He pointed to tourism benefits, noting that players from different continents travel with support teams, contributing to local economic activity.

He also said the experience extends to officials and support staff involved in organizing the event.

“Additionally, it’s not only the players who benefit as the supporting staff and officials also do gain experience through hosting of these tournaments,” he said.