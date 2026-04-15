Botswana Judo Sets Ambitious Plan

National team ramps up training and international exposure ahead of key continental competitions

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Botswana Judo Federation (BJF) technical team has rolled out an annual training plan for cadet, junior and senior national team athletes, aimed at increasing both the intensity of preparation and participation in international competitions.

The federation’s general secretary, Anastacia Linda Masingizane, said the initiative is designed to keep athletes focused while sustaining their competitive edge.

“This approach is intended to ensure that athletes remain focused and maintain their competitive momentum,” she said.

She added that the senior national team has already entered a training camp in preparation for the African Senior Championships, scheduled for April 24, 2026, in Nairobi, Kenya.

Recent Results

The renewed focus follows Botswana’s participation at the Southern African Judo Confederation Cadet and Senior Championships in Lusaka, Zambia, where the team secured seven medals.

The competition, according to Masingizane, offered valuable insights into both strengths and areas requiring improvement within the squad.

Key Challenges

Among the issues identified was the challenge athletes face in balancing academic commitments with training demands.

“One of the key challenges our athletes face is balancing their academic responsibilities with training,” she said.

To address this, the federation has introduced additional training sessions structured around school schedules. It has also launched the “Judo Their Way Mentorship Programme,” aimed at guiding athletes while helping them manage both academic and sporting responsibilities.

Masingizane noted that some athletes also struggled with nervousness during competition, particularly those competing internationally for the first time.

“Increased exposure to international competitions will help them gain confidence and improve their performance,” she said.

Looking Ahead

The recent regional tournament also served as a preparatory benchmark for the AUSC Maputo Games 2026.

Masingizane welcomed the introduction of qualification events by the AUSC Region, noting that they provide athletes with an opportunity to compete against the same opponents ahead of the main Games.

“The athletes who are regionally ranked through these competitions will be the same ones competing in Maputo,” she said.

She added that this approach enhances preparedness and confidence, contrasting it with previous editions where athletes often encountered opponents for the first time at the Games.

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