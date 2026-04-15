FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

08 April 2026

FMBcapital Holdings Delivers Strong 2025 Performance, with Continued Growth in Botswana

Gaborone, Botswana 08 April 2026 – FMBcapital Holdings Plc (FMBCH), the regional banking group operating across Southern Africa, has reported a strong set of financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025, reflecting disciplined execution of its regional strategy and the strength of its diversified banking model.

The Group operates through its First Capital Bank subsidiaries in Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, providing corporate, retail, and transactional banking services across the region.

GROUP PERFORMANCE

Profit after tax increased 47% to USD152.3 million, while total operating income rose 39% to USD385.5 million. Customer deposits grew 23% to USD1.86 billion, and loans and advances increased 17% to USD905.6 million, reflecting continued customer confidence and business expansion.

Importantly, the Group continued to grow income from everyday banking activities including transactions, foreign exchange, and client services demonstrating progress in building a more resilient and diversified earnings base.

The Board has proposed total dividends of USD34.5 million, reflecting confidence in the Group’s financial position while maintaining a prudent approach to capital.

LEADERSHIP Perspective

Commenting on the results, Group Managing Director, Jaco Viljoen said:

“Our 2025 performance reflects consistent execution and the benefits of a regional strategy that is delivering. We have built a diversified and resilient business, supported by strong teams across our markets.

At the same time, we remain mindful of the operating environment and the need for disciplined risk management.

We enter 2026 with strong momentum, underpinned by a solid balance sheet, improving technology platforms, and committed teams.”

FIRST CAPITAL BANK BOTSWANA PERFORMANCE

Botswana delivered a PAT of P345.9 million, 5% growth, contributing 17 % to Group earnings.

The business’s growth was supported by total operating income of P765.7 million, supported by continued activity across retail, corporate, and transactional banking.

Balance sheet growth remained steady and sustainable. Loans and advances increased by 11%, reflecting continued support to customers across key sectors of the economy, while customer deposits also grew by 11%, demonstrating confidence in the franchise’s services and transactional offering.

Commenting on the results, First Capital Bank Botswana Chief Executive Officer, Lesego Osman said: “Botswana continues to demonstrate that steady, well-managed growth is something to be proud of. We have built a resilient business here and our focus remains on deepening customer relationships and maintaining the quality of our book as we grow.”

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT & OUTLOOK

The performance was delivered in a dynamic operating environment, requiring disciplined execution and a strong focus on risk and liquidity management.

The Group’s diversified regional presence, combined with strong local execution, continues to provide a solid foundation for sustainable growth.

Looking ahead, FMBcapital Holdings remains focused on disciplined growth, continued investment in its platforms, and supporting customers across its markets.

BOTTOM LINE

FMBcapital Holdings’ 2025 performance demonstrates the strength of a well-diversified, consistently executed regional banking model, supported by capable teams and a clear strategic focus.

In Botswana, this is reflected in a business that continues to grow with purpose, deliver for its customers, and contribute meaningfully to the Group’s overall success.

ENDS.

About First Capital Bank Botswana

First Capital Bank Botswana is a part of FMBcapital Holdings PLC, which has banking operations in Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. First Capital Bank offers a comprehensive range of corporate, commercial, and retail banking services.

First Capital Bank Botswana employs over 240 staff and services the financial needs of over 30 000 customers.

For more information on First Capital Bank Botswana visit www.firstcapitalbank.co.bw.

About FMBcapital Holdings

FMBcapital Holdings Plc provides banking and finance solutions through its operating subsidiaries in five Southern African Development Community (SADC) markets – Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, with an Information Technology and Operations Shared Service Centre in Mauritius. The Group has a total asset base of over US$2 billion, employs over 1,900 staff and services the financial needs of customers across Africa.

For more information on FMBcapital Holdings Plc visit https://fmbcapitalgroup.com/.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Media Enquiries

First Capital Bank Botswana

Hajra Mahomed-Tajbhai

Head of Marketing and Communications

hajra@firstcapitalbank.co.bw