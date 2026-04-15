ABSA Kids Marathon Weekend 

Gaborone event expects 2,000 young runners as preparations intensify

GAZETTE REPORTER

The fifth edition of the Absa Kids Marathon will take place on April 18, 2026, at the Three Dikgosi Monument, with organizers anticipating a strong turnout of young participants.

In a telephone interview, Moagi Madisa, co-founder of the Absa Kids Marathon, said preparations for this year’s race are on track.

“This year we are anticipating to host about 2,000 kids aged between the ages of 2 and 16 for this marathon,” he said. “We are happy to note that the preparations are going well, with the race pack collections having begun last week at Airport Junction in Gaborone.”

Madisa added that early collection of race packs is being encouraged to avoid last-minute complications.

“We didn’t want a situation whereby there are mix-ups due to late picking of race packs, and we encourage parents to keep on collecting them as the week progresses,” he said.

Safety Measures

Organizers say logistical arrangements have prioritized the safety and comfort of participants, given the age range involved.

“Additionally, we want to promise that security will be in place as we are dealing with kids,” Madisa said. “The other important factor is that of water points, which will be well arranged, and other important aspects of the marathon.”

He noted that the guest walker and runner for this year’s edition will be Lesego Chombo.

Youth Impact

Madisa said the marathon is designed to extend beyond competition, emphasizing broader developmental goals.

“Beyond the races, the marathon serves as a platform to encourage physical activity, social interaction and positive values among young people,” he said. “Sport remains one of the strongest tools we have for shaping healthy, confident communities.”

He also acknowledged the role of Absa in supporting the event since its inception.

“Since the marathon’s inception, Absa has been instrumental in transforming a simple children’s race into a premier platform for youth fitness and healthy living,” Madisa said.

“The support of Absa has been crucial in ensuring the marathon grows in scale and quality each year,” he added. “Their involvement allows for better organization, exciting entertainment, and activities designed specifically for children.”

According to organizers, each participant will receive race kits and medals, while families will have access to interactive activities aimed at promoting active lifestyles.

Post Views: 198