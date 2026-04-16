Here’s What to Expect at Stanbic Fest

The Stanbic Bank Music n Lifestyle Festival isn’t just an event, it’s a full-bodied cultural moment where music, fashion, and identity collide, giving Botswana’s urban pulse a stage bold enough to hold it

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Some festivals entertain. Others define a moment. The Stanbic Bank Music n Lifestyle Festival is chasing the latter and this year, it just might catch it.

Set for April 25 at Royal Aria in Tlokweng, the experience promises more than just a stacked lineup. It’s a curated deep dive into the now, how Botswana sounds, dresses, moves and dreams.

From the rhythmic pull of Mas Musiq and Nia Pearl to the timeless soul of Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse and the homegrown fire of Charma Gal, Dato Seiko, Ezra Neethings and Ndingo Johwa, the stage is less a performance platform and more a cultural crossroads.

DRESS LIKE TOMORROW

The theme lands with intention: Where Urban Culture Lives. But it’s the dress code that pushes it into statement territory.

Afro-futurism meets street. Identity meets imagination.

“We’re inviting people to show up as their authentic self, bold, beautiful, and who they are becoming,” said Kesego Selepeng, Manager, Sponsorship and Events at Stanbic Bank Botswana.

A WORLD BUILT IN ZONES

This year is all about elevation. Not louder, smarter.

The festival unfolds in carefully crafted zones: a high-energy main stage, a lifestyle village blending food, fashion, and art (now expanded to 25 vendors), and an innovation lounge where tech and sustainability collide.

New to the mix? A wine lounge designed for a slower, more indulgent pace, because not every vibe needs to be loud to be memorable.

And then there’s the tech: NFC wristbands, real-time engagement tracking, seamless movement. It’s a festival that’s thinking while it dances.

MORE THAN A MOMENT

Beyond the beats and bold fits lies a deeper intention.

“This festival is a platform,” Selepeng explained. “It brings together music, art, fashion, and lifestyle in a way that feels honest.”

It’s also an ecosystem fueling small businesses, creating jobs, and opening doors for creators and entrepreneurs carving out space in Botswana’s creative economy.

THE TAKEAWAY

Expect a crowd of 3,000 but more importantly, expect a shift.

Because this isn’t just where culture shows up.

It’s where it lives, evolves, and dares to imagine what’s next.