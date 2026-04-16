Stanbic Fest, More than a Vibe 

Behind the beats and bold fits lies a powerful truth: this festival isn’t just a cultural flex it’s a living, breathing economic engine fueling dreams, jobs, and lasting opportunity

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

At first glance, the Stanbic Bank Music n Lifestyle Festival looks like pure vibe—stacked lineup, statement fashion, curated cool. But look closer, and you’ll see something deeper: a marketplace of ambition in motion.

This year, expect the same electric atmosphere Mas Musiq, Nia Pearl, Oskido, Charma Gal lighting up the stage but also an expanded ecosystem where culture meets commerce in real time.

Because here, every beat has a ripple effect.

FROM FIRST STALL TO FOREVER CLIENTS

For small businesses, this isn’t just exposure, it’s ignition.

Antonette Thabano of Jasonette Belgian Waffles remembers last year as a turning point:

“Stanbic made sure that we pushed our limits… the customers who are still our clients to this day after meeting at the event.”

That’s the thing about this festival it doesn’t just create moments. It creates momentum.

Calvin Lebudi of Food Point echoes the same energy: “We sold out earlier than expected since it was our first event. And we gained customers who still support us to this day. And that was the biggest win. What really stood out was how much Stanbic values local businesses,” he said.

“They didn’t just give us a stall, they gave us a platform and made sure we were ready to succeed.”

THE BUSINESS OF A GOOD TIME

What to expect this year? Scale. Intention. Impact.

Behind the seamless entry, curated zones, and VIP luxury lies a workforce powering it all. Last year alone, the festival created jobs for over 500 people from 85 security guards to 450 technical crew, hostesses, drivers, and creatives.

“Now, that is the impact we are talking about… real people, real jobs, and real economic participation,” said Ratang Motladile, Communications and PR Manager at Stanbic Bank Botswana.

And 2026? It’s going bigger. More staff, more vendors, more opportunity.

NETWORKS, NOT JUST NOISE

Beyond the music, something quieter but just as powerful happens: connection.

Business cards change hands. Collaborations are born.

“Through networks last year… future work established,” Motladile added, pointing to the invisible threads that outlast the final song.

THE TAKEAWAY

So yes, expect the music. Expect the fashion. Expect the aesthetic. But more than anything, expect impact you can feel and count.

Because at Stanbic’s festival, culture doesn’t just show up. It works.