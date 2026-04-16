FNB Backs Botswana’s Sporting Growth and Ambition

As the bank pumps P6 million into Golden Grand Prix

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana is experiencing what one banking executive described as a defining sporting era, as athletes reshape international perceptions of the country and attract increasing global attention.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s FNB Botswana Golden Grand Prix, scheduled for April 26 at the National Stadium in Gaborone, First National Bank Botswana Chief Executive Officer Steven Bogatsu said the country’s recent sporting progress reflects deeper national potential.

“They have shown that excellence can rise from our schools, our communities and our national discipline,” Bogatsu said. “They have given our young people something priceless: proof.”

He added that Botswana’s athletes have demonstrated that “global greatness can wear Botswana’s colours” and that the country is capable of hosting world-class events.

National Platform

Bogatsu described the FNB Botswana Golden Grand Prix as a symbol of this progress, noting its evolution beyond a standard competition.

“The FNB Botswana Golden Grand Prix is one of the clearest expressions of that new era,” he said. “It is now a platform of national significance.”

He said the event reflects Botswana’s ability to host elite sport while contributing to economic and social activity. According to Bogatsu, it signals that the country can “convene elite sport, inspire local talent and convert athletic excellence into broader economic and social value.”

The bank announced a sponsorship of P6 million for the 2026 edition, following previous support in 2023 and 2025.

Bogatsu emphasized that the institution’s approach to sponsorship is deliberate. “We believe sponsorship must do more than place a logo on a platform,” he said. “It must create measurable value. It must help move communities, industries and citizens forward.”

He added that sport remains central to the bank’s broader contribution to national development, particularly in creating pathways for young athletes.

Organizers’ View

Glody Dube, founder of Golden Door Sports Agency, which organizes the event, described the partnership as ongoing but acknowledged financial pressures.

“This is the continuation of our marriage,” Dube said. He noted that the current economic climate has made organizing the event more difficult.

“This year it’s tough, as said, and at the same time we have World Relays that need money and our event that has been relying on the government,” he said.

Dube expressed appreciation for both the bank and government support since 2023, while highlighting the cost of hosting major competitions.

“These events are expensive,” he said, adding that preparations have progressed, with tracks and warm-up facilities now ready.

He said the long-term ambition remains to elevate Botswana’s status in global athletics. “Our ultimate goal is for Botswana to host a Diamond [League],” he said. “We will keep on fighting to achieve this.”

Government Role

The Minister of Sport and Arts, Jacob Kelebeng, said consistent private sector support has been key to the event’s growth.

“This is the third consecutive year of your support, and that consistency has been instrumental in shaping the Grand Prix into the internationally recognized event it is today,” he said.

Kelebeng said such partnerships strengthen the credibility of sport and support its development as a national priority.

“Your investment is not only financial, it is an expression of confidence in the talent, ambition, and potential of Batswana,” he said.

He added that the event aligns with government objectives to position sport as a driver of opportunity and national pride.

Test Event

Kelebeng said the Grand Prix will also serve as a test event for the upcoming World Athletics Relays, which Botswana is scheduled to host on May 2 and 3.

“This places a substantial responsibility on our country, but it also provides an opportunity to demonstrate Botswana’s readiness to deliver world-class events,” he said.