P1 Million Boost for Grand Prix

A major sponsorship deal signals growing confidence in Botswana’s rising athletics stage

Orange Botswana has committed P1 million towards the upcoming FNB Botswana Golden Grand Prix, an international athletics event scheduled for 26 April 2026 at the National Stadium.

The event, part of the World Athletics Continental Tour (Bronze Status), is expected to draw more than 25,000 spectators, with television coverage reaching over 150 countries. It continues to attract both local and international athletes as its profile grows on the global athletics calendar.

SPONSORSHIP AND SPORT DEVELOPMENT

Orange Botswana Public Relations and Communication Manager Tebogo Nadisah said the sponsorship is part of the company’s broader approach to supporting sport development in the country.

“Orange Botswana believes it is important to support initiatives such as the FNB Botswana Golden Grand Prix because they contribute meaningfully to the development of sport in our country,” she said.

“These platforms not only put Botswana on the map but also serve as critical preparation for our athletes as they compete on bigger stages such as the Olympics.”

The Grand Prix has increasingly become a platform for local athletes to compete alongside elite international competitors, contributing to the growth of athletics in Botswana.

LONG-TERM INVESTMENT IN SPORT

Nadisah said the investment reflects a long-term focus on nurturing talent and expanding opportunities for athletes.

“As a brand, we believe in excellence,” she said. “That belief drives our continued passion for the development of sport in Botswana.”

Orange Botswana has maintained a strong footprint in the local sports ecosystem, having sponsored the FNB Botswana Golden Grand Prix in previous years and continuing to expand its portfolio with major properties such as the Orange FA Cup.

The 2026 edition of the FNB Botswana Golden Grand Prix is expected to feature a mix of top-tier international and local athletes, with organisers aiming to further strengthen its standing on the international circuit.

Post Views: 178