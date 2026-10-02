Jack, Chiswaniso Rule Zone VI

Sekao Boifang Jack and George Chiswaniso turned consistency across five legs into the overall CAVB Zone VI title, giving Botswana a regional beach volleyball crown.

BONGANI MALUNGA

Botswana beach volleyball stars Sekao Boifang Jack and George Chiswaniso have been crowned overall CAVB Zone VI Beach Volleyball Series champions after a campaign built on consistency across all five legs.

Jack and Chiswaniso sealed the overall crown in Maputo, Mozambique, on Sunday despite narrowly missing out on gold in the final leg, where Angola beat them 2-1 in a fiercely contested final. The defeat denied the Botswana pair a second individual-leg gold medal of the 2026 series, but not the bigger prize.

POINTS PAY OFF

Points accumulated across the five-leg campaign proved decisive, leaving Jack and Chiswaniso at the summit of the overall standings and confirming their place among the region’s leading beach volleyball combinations.

The pair entered Sunday’s final with their work throughout the season having already placed them in a strong position. They negotiated their way to the gold-medal match before Angola edged them over three sets.

Their overall triumph is significant because the campaign was not without setbacks.

MAPUTO FOUNDATION

One of their biggest results came during the second leg in Maputo in March, where Jack and Chiswaniso produced a dominant run to gold. They dispatched Mozambique’s Ednilson José Tivane and Helton Andrade Guvo 2-0 in the semi-finals, winning 21-13, 21-13, before facing another Mozambican pair, Aldveino Nguvo and Rafael Junior, in the final.

The Batswana again needed only two sets, taking the title 21-17, 21-19. It was a significant points haul after a difficult opening leg in Windhoek, Namibia, from February 20 to 22. That event attracted 24 men’s teams from across the region.

Botswana had two combinations in Windhoek, with Jack and Chiswaniso joined by Trevor Manduwa and Baleofi Mosiiwa. Manduwa and Mosiiwa reached the quarter-finals before going down 2-1 to an Angolan pair. Jack and Chiswaniso responded at the next stop in Maputo, turning the early setback into gold and positioning themselves firmly in the overall title race.

During the fourth leg in Swakopmund in August, both Botswana pairs were stopped in the quarter-finals. Jack and Chiswaniso suffered a 2-0 defeat against South Africa, while Mosiiwa, by then partnered by Elton Elias, lost 2-0 to Angola’s Eduardo Helio and Carlos Muondo.

The Swakopmund setback made their response in the final leg crucial. Jack and Chiswaniso reached Sunday’s final in Maputo and collected another major haul of points. Although Angola denied them the leg victory in a three-set battle, silver was enough for the Botswana pair to finish the five-event series as overall champions.

SECOND PAIRING

Botswana’s second pairing of Mosiiwa and Elias also completed a strong campaign. They finished sixth in the final leg and fifth in the overall Zone VI standings, giving Botswana two teams near the upper end of the regional field.

Mosiiwa featured throughout the campaign, initially partnering Manduwa before later teaming up with Elias. His quarter-final appearance alongside Manduwa in the second leg ended in a 2-0 defeat to Mozambique.

The performances underline Botswana’s growing depth in men’s beach volleyball, with Jack and Chiswaniso remaining the standard-bearers.

CONTINENTAL PEDIGREE

The duo entered the 2026 campaign with considerable continental pedigree. At the African Games in Accra in 2024, they defeated Egypt and Congo in the group stages, overcame Mozambique 2-1 in the quarter-finals and, after losing to Morocco in the semi-finals, beat Sierra Leone 2-0 to earn bronze, Botswana’s first team-sport medal at the African Games.