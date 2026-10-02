Motlakaloso Retires After 175 Caps

Ntebogang Motlakaloso ends a 19-year international career that took her from Botswana’s junior ranks to 175 caps, a Nations Cup title and a pioneering spell in Singapore.

BONGANI MALUNGA

After 19 years and 175 international caps, Ntebogang Motlakaloso has called time on a national-team career that carried her from Botswana’s junior ranks to the global stage.

The veteran defender has retired from international netball after a career defined by longevity, major international tournaments and a pioneering stint in Singapore that opened doors for Botswana players abroad.

Motlakaloso’s final appearance for Dinaledi came against continental giants South Africa in the group stages of the Netball World Cup Sydney 2027 Africa Qualifier in Nairobi last week, where Botswana suffered a 72-32 defeat.

FINAL BOW

It was a subdued ending on the scoreboard, but one that does little to diminish a career stretching back almost two decades. Motlakaloso’s journey in Botswana colours began in 2007 when she represented the country at Under-17 level before establishing herself among the country’s leading netball players.

She was part of Botswana’s squad at the 2008 Nations Cup in Singapore, where Dinaledi finished runners-up, before going on to represent the senior national team at the 2011 World Netball Championships in Singapore.

SINGAPORE BREAKTHROUGH

That tournament proved significant beyond national-team duty. Motlakaloso, Kagisano Mawela and Tebogo Radipotsane subsequently secured opportunities in Singapore’s Netball Super League, marking an important breakthrough for Botswana players in an international league.

Representing M1 Starfish in the 2012 season, Motlakaloso was named MVP International, becoming the standout foreign player in the league and underlining her quality beyond Botswana’s borders.

FULL CIRCLE

Her international story with Singapore eventually came full circle. Fourteen years after being part of the Botswana squad that settled for silver at the Nations Cup, Motlakaloso returned with Dinaledi in 2022 and helped the country finally conquer the competition.

Botswana went unbeaten throughout the tournament before beating Fiji 65-37 in the final to lift the Nations Cup title, one of the defining achievements of Motlakaloso’s long career.

For the Botswana Netball Association (BONA), her departure represents the loss of far more than an experienced defender.

“Motlakaloso’s retirement marks more than the end of a playing career; it signals the closing of an era. Her contribution has extended beyond the statistics, inspiring teammates and younger players through her discipline, longevity and dedication to the national cause,” the association said in a statement.

END OF ERA

Across different generations of Dinaledi players, coaching changes and fluctuating fortunes for Botswana netball, Motlakaloso remained a constant presence.

Her career stretches beyond the 175-cap milestone, from a young player emerging through Botswana’s system to an international league award winner and, eventually, a Nations Cup champion.

“As she hangs her bib and steps away from international competition, Botswana netball bids farewell to a player who gave nearly two decades to Dinaledi,” BONA stated.