SGH Lift Exchange Tournament Crown

German visitors Schickhardt Gymnasium Herrenberg beat Legae Academy 3-0 to cap a two-week football and cultural exchange in Botswana.

GAZETTE REPORTER

German triumph

GABORONE: Schickhardt Gymnasium Herrenberg (SGH) of Germany won the German Cultural Exchange Soccer Tournament on Saturday, 26 September 2026, after defeating Legae Academy 3-0 in the final at Rainbow Schools.

The tournament brought together German exchange students, Rainbow learners and teams from other private schools, including MAPS, Westwood, Regent and ENKO. Regent finished third.

Exchange roots

The competition formed part of a cultural exchange programme between Rainbow High School and SGH that dates back to 2009, when German student Axel Kastel joined Rainbow for his teaching practice and became involved with the school’s Under-19 football team.

The relationship later developed into a formal exchange programme, with students travelling between Botswana and Germany on alternating visits.

Beyond football

SGH teacher and coach Ruben Donner, who was visiting Botswana for the third time, said the German delegation had spent two weeks in the country taking part in football activities and cultural experiences.

The group also travelled to Kasane, which Donner identified as one of the highlights of the visit, particularly because it exposed the students to Botswana’s wildlife and natural environment.

Home experience

Donner said the programme was designed to extend beyond football, with German students staying with Botswana host families rather than in hotels or hostels.

The arrangement gave the students an opportunity to experience local food, culture and everyday life while building relationships with their host families.

Different systems

The tournament also gave participating learners an opportunity to observe different football structures and approaches.

One participant said the exchange allowed students to learn how other teams operate while gaining exposure to different cultures, including differences in how football is organised in Germany. During their stay, the German students also played matches against Rainbow staff and Rainbow boys before taking part in the tournament.

Programme returns

Rainbow’s first delegation travelled to Germany in 2012. The exchange was later interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic before resuming with another Rainbow delegation travelling to Germany in 2023.

The latest visit was scheduled to conclude with a farewell gathering involving the German students, their Botswana host families and other participants before the delegation’s departure.