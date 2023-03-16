JWANENG GALAXY AIM FOR DOUBLE SILVERWARE

Coach says they aim to win both the league and the FA Cup in order to return to CAF Champions League

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana Premier League log pacesetters, Jwaneng Galaxy, have set their ambitions on winning both the league and the Orange FA Cup with the CAF Champions League the ultimate goal.

Galaxy, who are currently at the top of the league log with 46 points, were the biggest winners in the Orange FA Cup Round of 32 over the weekend when they hammered Second Division side, Masterpiece, by 10 goals to 2 at Galaxy Stadium in Jwaneng.

Squad depth

The Public Relations Officer of Jwaneng Galaxy, Tankiso Morake, has told Gazette Sports that Coach Morena Ramoreboli has assembled a strong squad that can compete on all fronts.

“When you look at the assembled team for this weekend, it is clear that we want to win the league,” he said. “When you look at the FA Cup, our message is “Tata Sonke,” which translates into our aim to win everything.”

Morake noted that all players have bought into the philosophy of the coach and morale is high. “Players, management and supporters alike know what is needed in order to realise this dream,” he said.

Use of fringe players over the weekend was another indication of the high morale in the squad, he added.

“We had so many players who came into the starting X1 for the first time in a long time and they still delivered,” he said. “The team is ready to claim what is ours in any competition.”

CAF aspirations

Morake emphasised that winning both silverwares will give them an opportunity to get back into the Confederation of African Football club competition, the CAF champions league, next season.

“We are a club that belongs in CAF competitions and it is our ambition to break into the group stages as we did last time,” he asserted.

Galaxy – who made history a few years ago by becoming the second local team to reach group stages of the CAF champions’ league after Township Rollers – will be hoping to win the league and improve on their last showing.

To that end, new signings have improved team stability. “We are aware that there will be some stumbling blocks along the way but we are prepared to fight all the way,” Morake said.