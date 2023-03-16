NO PLANS TO HIRE NEW COACH FOR ‘MAGOSI’ YET

Two consecutive victories under interim head coach Patrick Molefe, since elevated from assistant coach, for now obviate the need to appoint an outsider

GAZETTE REPORTER

Mochudi Centre Chiefs have no plans of hiring a new coach to take the place of Daniel Chicco Nare who was recently fired after a string of poor results any time soon.

The Kgatleng giants, who currently sit in 4th position of the First Division South log table, moved to appoint Assistant Coach Patrick Molefe as Interim Head Coach and has since led them in two consecutive wins.

Convincing wins

Chiefs chairman Victor Kobe told Gazette Sports that there is no reason to recruit a new coach from outside after two convincing victories – one in the league, one in the Orange FA Cup – in the last two weeks orchestrated by Molefe.

“Nothing is confirmed yet but the executive committee will be taking each and every game as it comes,” he said.

Return to BFL

Kobe underscored the club’s abiding ambition of gaining promotion to Botswana Premier League, saying the overriding attention of ‘Magosi’ remains fixed on that goal.

“The changes on the technical bench will not affect our plans because the person we have appointed has always been there and knows our ambition,” Kobe said. “Molefe is quite capable of giving us what we want.”

Orange FA Cup ambitions

He pointed to winning the Orange FA Cup as another important aim of Chiefs despite the team being in the First Division.

“We want our supporters to rally behind the team, which they always do, to make it easier for us to lift the Orange FA Cup and gain promotion to the premier league,” he said.

Motivation to prevail

He stated that even though competition has proven to be tough in the First Division, the club is doing all it can to give the players and the technical team extra motivation to prevail.

“Management long committed itself to paying winning bonuses to the players as and when they win,” said Kobe. “We have been doing that to honour our obligation.”

Magosi who advanced to the Orange FA Cup’s Last 16 over the weekend after a narrow 1-0 victory against VTM. They will be hoping to continue their winning streak when they tackle Matebejana away from home in a league game.

Mochudi Centre Chiefs finished second last season and went on to play runners-up from First Division North, Eleven Angels, for a final slot in the league but were thrashed thoroughly by the Francistown side.