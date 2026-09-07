Katisenge-Tizhani Eyes Greater Women Sport Impact

Botswana sports leader Keenese Katisenge-Tizhani says her new continental role reflects years of work advancing women’s leadership, inclusion and participation in sport

GAZETTE REPORTER

Keenese Katisenge-Tizhani says she is grateful for her appointment to the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Women and Girls in Sport Working Group (WGWG), describing the role as an opportunity to contribute to sport development across the continent.

“I am grateful for this appointment to AUSC. This is not about me, it is about the work ahead,” Katisenge-Tizhani said in a telephone interview . “I feel energised by the opportunity to serve sport across the continent, and to help advance a shared vision.”

She added that the appointment also represented recognition of her longstanding work in advancing women in sport.

“This proves that all the work I have been doing for women in sport is recognized,” she said.

Her appointment was made by AUSC Region 5, where she currently serves as Chairperson of the AUSC Region 5 Women in Sport Committee. It recognises her contribution to sport development, women’s leadership, inclusion, governance and empowerment in Botswana, the region and across Africa.

Women In Sport

The WGWG serves as a technical and advisory mechanism supporting the African Union’s priorities on gender equality, women’s empowerment, leadership, safeguarding, inclusion and participation in sport.

Its mandate is aligned with key AU frameworks, including Agenda 2063, the AU Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Strategy, the AU Policy Framework for the Sustainable Development of Sport in Africa (2018–2028), the Maputo Protocol, the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, and the African Union Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (2025).

The working group aims to create an enabling environment in which women and girls can access, participate in, lead and benefit from sport across Africa.

Leadership Record

Katisenge-Tizhani’s journey in sport began in chess, progressing from player and club administrator to national sport administration at the age of 23.

Between 2008 and 2017, she held several leadership positions within the Botswana Chess Federation, including Clubs Secretary, Additional Member, Secretary General and Public Relations Director.

Her involvement extended internationally through roles including Councillor on the International Chess Federation Commission for Women in Chess and Secretary of the African Chess Confederation Women’s Commission.

Beyond chess, she served as Head of Marketing for the Gaborone International Meet, now the Botswana Golden Grand Prix, and contributed to the Botswana Football Association Club Licensing Committee and Botswana Volleyball Federation Marketing Commission.

She chaired the Botswana Sport Volunteers Movement from 2019 to 2021 and founded Limitless Minds, an inclusive chess academy.

She currently chairs Women and Sport Botswana (WASBO).

Broader Credentials

Katisenge-Tizhani was named Sports Administrator of the Year at the 2015 Botswana Sport Awards and represented Botswana and Africa at the United Nations Office on Sport for Development and Peace Youth Leadership Summit in the United States that year.

She is also a 2019 Mandela Washington Fellow and former YALI Influencer.

Outside sport, she is an International Trade and Business Development professional, holding an Executive MBA, Bachelor of Business Administration, Postgraduate Certificate in Enterprise Risk Management, and professional certificates in Corporate Governance, Digital Transformation and PRINCE2 Foundation.

Her new role places her within a continental mechanism focused on ensuring women and girls are not only participants in sport, but leaders, decision-makers and beneficiaries of Africa’s sport development agenda.