StanChart Profit Set to Rise

Standard Chartered Bank Botswana expects first-half profit before tax to rise by between P22 million and P36 million, triggering a BSE cautionary announcement.

GAZETTE REPORTER

Standard Chartered Bank Botswana expects profit before tax (PBT) for the six months ended 30 June 2026 to increase by between P22 million and P36 million compared with the same period last year.

In a cautionary statement published with the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE), the bank said unaudited consolidated PBT for the first half of 2026 is expected to be approximately 16 percent to 26 percent higher than the P140 million reported for the six months ended 30 June 2025.

BSE Threshold

The expected increase is above the 10 percent threshold under section 5.4c of the BSE listing requirements, which requires an issuer to publish a cautionary announcement when there is a reasonable degree of certainty that expected profit or loss before tax will differ by at least 10 percent from the previous corresponding period.

Results Pending

Standard Chartered said its half-year results will be published before 30 September 2026, when full details of its financial performance will be provided.

The bank cautioned that the figures in the announcement remain unaudited and may change.

“The actual results may differ from those disclosed herein,” Standard Chartered said, advising shareholders and investors to exercise caution when dealing in the company’s securities until the full results are published.

Botswana Roots

Standard Chartered Bank Botswana traces its operations in the country to 1897, when it opened for business in Francistown. The Francistown office received full branch status in 1956, followed by Lobatse in 1958, Mahalapye in 1963 and Gaborone in 1964.

The bank was locally incorporated in 1975 with a full board, and 25 percent of its shares are listed on the BSE. It currently operates 11 branches and four Express Banking Centres, supported by a Loan Centre and a 24-hour Client Care Centre.