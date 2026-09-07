Botswana’s Economic Freedom Score Slides

Botswana’s economic freedom score has fallen sharply, with the Heritage Foundation warning that weak business dynamism threatens diversification beyond diamonds.

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s celebrated image as one of Africa’s strongest economic performers is rapidly losing its shine, after the Heritage Foundation’s 2026 Index of Economic Freedom (IEF) recorded a sharp deterioration in the country’s economic freedom score.

Botswana scored 67.7 points, a decline of 2.2 points from the previous year, placing it 48th globally and third among 47 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

BUSINESS RED FLAGS

The Heritage Foundation describes Botswana’s regulatory environment as relatively well institutionalised but inefficient, with the country’s business freedom score falling below the world average.

That is a major red flag for an economy desperately seeking to attract investment, expand entrepreneurship and create jobs outside government and mining.

STABILITY AS ASSET

Botswana’s political stability remains one of its strongest economic assets.

The Heritage Foundation says risks to political stability remain low despite the country’s changing political landscape following the 2024 general election and the transfer of power from the long-ruling Botswana Democratic Party.

The stability is particularly important for investors who traditionally view Botswana as a relatively predictable destination in a region often affected by political upheaval.

INSTITUTIONS VS DYNAMISM

However, political stability alone is not enough to guarantee economic competitiveness.

The report says Botswana’s rule of law remains relatively well respected. Property rights, judicial effectiveness and government integrity all score above world averages, reinforcing the country’s reputation for institutional stability.

But the contradiction is increasingly difficult to ignore: strong institutions coexist with an inefficient business environment.

The Heritage findings suggest that what Botswana lacks is sufficient efficiency and dynamism to translate institutional strength into stronger economic performance.

TAXES, HEAVY BURDEN

Botswana’s tax regime remains comparatively moderate.

The top individual income tax rate is 25 percent, while the corporate tax rate stands at 22 percent. The tax burden is equivalent to 13.4 percent of GDP.

Government spending averages 31.7 percent of GDP, while the three-year average budget balance stands at a deficit of 4 percent of GDP. Public debt is reported at 29.9 percent of GDP.

The figures underline a government that continues to carry substantial fiscal responsibilities while facing pressure to stimulate private-sector growth.

TRADE BARRIERS PERSIST

Trade and investment also remain areas of concern. Botswana’s trade-weighted average tariff rate is 6.5 percent, while non-tariff measures remain in force. Foreign investment is restricted in some sectors, potentially limiting the flow of capital into areas where the country urgently needs diversification.

For an economy seeking to reduce its dependence on diamonds, barriers that constrain investment and entrepreneurship could undermine efforts to develop new sources of growth.

BEYOND GOOD GOVERNANCE

For an economy trying to break its dependence on diamonds, the 2.2-point decline in economic freedom should not be dismissed as merely a statistical setback.

The findings suggest that Botswana cannot rely indefinitely on its reputation for good governance and political stability.