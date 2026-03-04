Kazungula Marathon Draws Regional Elite

Winners post fast times as race boosts local business activity in Kazungula.

The FNB Kazungula Bridge Marathon attracted elite runners from Zambia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Kenya and Mozambique over the weekend, with Zimbabwe’s Isaac Mpofu and Zambia’s Elizabeth Mukoloma claiming top honours in the 42km races.

MEN’S AND WOMEN’S RESULTS

Mpofu won the men’s marathon in 2:14:18, earning P50,000. It was his fifth appearance at Kazungula and his fourth victory. He said his preparation was deliberate and aimed at delivering a strong time.

Mukoloma secured the women’s title in 2:38:09, also taking home P50,000. She improved on her previous fourth-place finish at the event and described the course as challenging.

HALF MARATHON PODIUM

In the 21km races, Namibian athletes claimed both titles. Lavina Haitope won the women’s race in 1:13:44, while Ezra Keter took the men’s title in 1:10:11. Both received P15,000.

Beyond competition, organisers said the event contributed to local economic activity during race week. Hospitality providers, transport operators and informal traders reported increased demand as athletes and supporters travelled to Kazungula.

One local taxi driver said he had experienced a noticeable rise in business due to marathon visitors.

ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY IMPACT

FNB Botswana CEO Steven Lefentse Bogatsu said the marathon forms part of the bank’s five-year partnership with the event and reflects its broader investment in wellness and community initiatives.

For residents and small businesses, the annual influx of visitors offers additional income opportunities while promoting wellness and regional integration.