Masalela Going For That Record

Botswana’s top middle-distance runner signs on for a bold world-record attempt in Francistown

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Golden Door Sports Agency has signed a contract with Botswana’s 800-metre standout Tshepiso Masalela, positioning him for a men’s 800m world-record attempt at the inaugural The Ghetto Classic.

The agency’s spokesperson, Calistus Kolantsho, confirmed the agreement, saying Masalela will headline the race as part of the event’s first edition. The meet, a World Athletics Continental Tour Bronze-level competition, is scheduled for March 14, 2026, at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in Francistown.

The men’s 800m world record stands at 1:40.91, set by David Rudisha on August 9, 2012, during the Olympic final in London. Rudisha led from the start in that race, becoming the first athlete to break the 1:41 barrier.

National Benchmark

A successful world-record bid would also see Masalela challenge Botswana’s national record of 1:41.73, held by Nijel Amos. Amos achieved that time on August 9, 2012, when he won silver at the London Olympic Games, finishing behind Rudisha.

Masalela’s personal best in the 800m is 1:42.70, recorded on May 25, 2025, at the Rabat Diamond League. The performance was a meet record and a world-leading time at the time, reinforcing his status among the elite in the discipline.

“The idea is to motivate him that’s why we are sponsoring him to break the world record,” Kolantsho said. “We can see that he has potential but he needs that exposure and push more especially after the disappointment in Poland where he was disqualified.”

Kolantsho added that Masalela’s participation is confirmed. “So it’s been confirmed he will be at the Ghetto Classic and we are going for that record,” he said.

Event Ambitions

Kolantsho said interest in the meet has been strong since it was first listed on the World Athletics events calendar last year, with inquiries from athletes around the world. However, he noted that confirmations have been limited by sponsorship constraints.

“Although our discussions with them are at an advanced stage, we have not been able to confirm most of them as we had not yet secured high value sponsors,” he said.

He appealed to the media to help attract business support, saying such backing is key to developing athletic talent and sports tourism in Botswana.

Access And Future

For its debut, The Ghetto Classic will be priced to encourage broad attendance, with entrance fees set at P50 for adults and P20 for children aged 17 and under. Tickets will not be sold in advance; spectators will pay at the gate. Kolantsho said the long-term vision is to elevate the meet to Gold level.

He also confirmed that the Botswana Golden Grand Prix, another event organized by the agency, will take place on April 26, 2026, at the National Stadium in Gaborone, describing it as historically significant ahead of the upcoming World Athletics Relays.