Major Changes As Ngele’s Club Re-brands

Club named changed from TTM to Marumo Gallants FC

Club linked with former Real Madrid assistant coach with Kerr’s position unknown

BONGANI MALUNGA

Mogakolodi Ngele’s club has undergone a re-branding process to finally formalize a change in direction of operations under owner Dr Abram Sello. Formerly known as Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), the club has now adopted a new name titled Marumo Gallants FC for the upcoming season.

Marumo Gallants is a name chosen by the owner to encapsulate the fighting spirit of team which overcame a lot of adversity to preserve their league status, win the Nedbank Cup and qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup in their maiden season.

Sello acquired the club midway through the season and his cash injection convinced Ngele and 12 other senior members of the team to return after boycotting training over unpaid wages. The owner had always hinted that the name would change but he also revealed that the club may not relocate as other clubs did around the league.

The club could also go through a coaching change according to South African publication KickOff as head coach Dylan Kerr’s contract situation remains unsolved. Kerr gave Ngele game time upon the player’s return from self imposed first team exile after the festive break, the two had also crossed paths at Black Leopards years earlier.

The South African soccer publication has revealed that Kerr is yet to agree a new contract with the club and this has opened the door for the possible arrival of a new coach. Gallants FC is now linked with former Real Madrid assistant coach Pablo Franco Martin. Martin worked under former Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui in 2018. If the coaching change occurs the club will now be under a third coach in less than a year and this could affect numerous players’ game time as a new coach brings in new ideas and preferences.