Makwala Secures 200m Qualification

BONGANI MALUNGA

Isaac Makwala has shrugged off his Wanda Diamond League disappointment by qualifying for the 200m category at next year’s IAAF World Championships.

Makwala secured the qualification after finishing second at the Keino Classic Continental Tour held in Nairobi, Kenya last weekend.

He initially saw his big chance to qualify as a wild card for the 2022 World Championships disappear when he failed to win the 200m final in the Diamond League final in Zurich, Switzerland a fortnight ago where he finished sixth.

Makwala was presented with another chance to secure his qualification by taking part in the Keino Classic where was tasked with running under a time of 20.24 to seal his place in next year’s tournament. He duly obliged by beating the stipulated time.

American runner, Fred Kerley, won the race with a time of 19.75 while Makwala recorded a season’s best time of 20.05 to finish behind Kerley. Having already qualified for the 400m category, Makwala will now compete in two individual events, the same way he did in 2017.

The 2022 World Championships could be a swansong for Makwala as he has hinted at retirement in the not so distant future. A World Championships podium finish is the only major accolade missing from amazing athlete’s impressive medal haul over the years.