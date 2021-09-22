COOPER REJECTS LOCAL CLUBS

Rollers, GU, Gunners, Orapa United and Galaxy all attempted to sign him

BONGANI MALUNGA

Zebras midfielder Mothusi Cooper has rejected offers from a host of local clubs because his sights are trained on prospects he outside Botswana, Gazette Sport has established.

Cooper is currently awaiting his clearance after terminating his contract with Zambian club, Lusaka Dynamos, with which he has issues.

The Football Association of Zambia is about to resolve the player’s dispute with Lusaka Dynamos but the player’s agent, Bakang Moipone, is losing no moment in his search for the Cooper’s next coup. Moipone told Gazette Sport that the likes of Township Rollers, Extension Gunners, Orapa United, Gaborone United and Jwaneng Galaxy have all made propositions for the player.

“We have received countless offers from local clubs but the player has no desire to sign for a local club at the moment,” he said. “He has competitive offers in Zambia, Belgium and Egypt. We are currently weighing those options to see which appeals to him the most.”

“Cooper loves his country but he is focused on getting a move elsewhere. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused so many stoppages in Botswana. The uncertainty could hinder his progress as he wants to continue testing himself in foreign leagues.”

The FIFA-accredited agent revealed that out of all the local clubs interested in Cooper, only Orapa United has made a firm offer. “Orapa United offered a short-term contract because they still have a two-week window to register players for their CAF Confederation Cup campaign. We turned down that offer. We await final judgement in the player’s case against Lusaka Dynamos. I am told this will not take long and that the player will actually get his clearance soon. The conclusion of the Lusaka Dynamos matter will see us push for his next move,” Moipone stated.

The Zambian Super League has already started with Dynamos being forced to live without fan favourite Cooper in the park. The player could still join one of Dynamos’ rivals in Zambia, a move that would leave a lump in the throats of his former employers.