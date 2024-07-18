More Economic Impact Anticipated As Jwaneng Mine GM’s Soccer Fiesta Nears  

This year’s soccer extravaganza will bask in the afterglow of Jwaneng Galaxy’s back-to-back trophies of the Botswana Premier League and the Orange FA Cup that have added an astral lustre to the world’s leading diamond mine (BLURB)

GAZETTE REPORTER

The much-anticipated Jwaneng Mine General Manager’s Soccer Fiesta aims to promote Debswana’s 2024 One Dream, One Team strategy and contribute to Botswana’s Vision 2036 pillar of Sustainable Development.

Scheduled for 2 to 4 August, the tournament will feature prominent men’s teams such as Jwaneng Galaxy, Extension Gunners, TAFIC FC, and Notwane FC.

The women’s competition will have Jwaneng Galaxy Ladies Team and Granada FC.

P350,000 for cash prizes

Social clubs like Bajanala Social Club (Jwaneng), To Cho Numba (Sese), Mathaithai Social Club (Moshupa), and Kanye Masters Social Club (Kanye) will also participate.

Addressing journalists at a press briefing recently, the spokesperson of the tournament, Keletso Tshekiso, announced considerable cash prizes.

“The prize money for this year is P350,000, with the women’s champions receiving P55,000 and the men’s champions taking home P75,000,” she said. “The remaining amount will be distributed to other teams based on their positions.”

“More Than Diamond Mining”

Tshekiso highlighted the broader objectives of the event, emphasising the aim to surpass last year’s P5.5 million economic impact and to create more opportunities for businesses in Jwaneng.

“This aligns with our theme for this year’s 55 years, ‘More Than Diamond Mining,’ as we strive to foster sustainable opportunities for all,” she said.

Beyond its primary goals, the soccer fiesta also aims to raise funds to support sports development and education within its area of influence, making Jwaneng a sports hub.

Sense of community

“We want to foster a sense of community where athletes and spectators alike feel part of something greater than themselves, while empowering athletes and supporting economic growth in Greater Jwaneng and surrounding areas,” said Tshekiso.

The event has achieved significant milestones in the past, among them establishment of new social clubs and notable successes for local teams.

“Jwaneng Young Stars won the Debswana First Division South League while Jwaneng Galaxy FC’s Under 21 Development Team secured the second position in the Greater Gaborone Top 4,” Tshekiso noted.

P5.5m last year

“Recently, Jwaneng Galaxy won consecutive trophies: the Botswana Premier League 2022/2023 and the Orange FA Cup. Let me take this time to congratulate the team on that.”

Last year, spectator numbers grew to over 6,500, marking a substantial increase. Tshekiso expressed optimism for an even higher turnout this year, noting the positive impact on local businesses.

“These achievements have injected P5.5 million across various sectors during the event’s three-day duration,” she said.

Women’s empowerment

A notable aspect of last year’s event was the allocation of P200,000 to the Jwaneng Galaxy Ladies Team for allowances and equipment, underscoring the commitment to sports development, women’s empowerment, and inclusion.

“This investment has borne fruit as the team performed well in regional tournaments, securing the second position, with key players making the national team,” Tshekiso noted.

The Jwaneng Mine GM’s Soccer Fiesta represents more than just a sporting event; it is a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region.

As the community gears up for this year’s soccer extravaganza, the anticipation is palpable.