Kebinatshipi’s PB of 44.67s Spurs Him On For Paris ’24 

With more grit and optimism, his focus is now on refining his performance to ensure that he competes at his peak

GAZETTE REPORTER

Collen Kebinatshipi’s personal best of 44.67 seconds at the Monaco Diamond League last Friday has spurred Botswana’s standout 400-metre runner on to work “on dropping my PB”.

Speaking to Gazette Sports from France where Team Botswana is in camp preparing for the Olympics, Kebinatshipi expressed grit and optimism.

“My PB showed me my progress and where I need to work more,” he said. “It also showed me the level of competition to expect at the Olympics and that I will be right there in the mix. I am working on dropping my PB.”

Oomph

Kebinatshipi’s impressive performance in the Monaco is a crucial confidence booster as he heads into the Games in Paris that are set for 26 July to 11 August. His focus is on refining his performance to ensure he competes at his peak.

In the same race, fellow Motswana athlete Bayapo Ndori also delivered a commendable performance, clocking 44.71 seconds that has given him the oomph that he needed for the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Botswana’s sensational sprinter, Letsile Tebogo, showcased his prowess by finishing first in the 200-metre race with a time of 19.87 seconds.

Formidable opponents

Both Tebogo and Ndori will feature in their final race before Paris ’24 at the London Diamond League Meet on 20 July.

Tebogo will go into a tough 100-metre dash against formidable opponents like South Africa’s Akani Simbine and the USA’s Noah Lyles while Ndori will aim to solidify his position as a top contender in the 400-metre race.

Adding to Botswana’s athletics success, another 400-metre runner, Anthony Pesela, ran under 45 seconds for the first time since 2021 at the Resisprint La Chaux De Fonds meet in Switzerland over the weekend. Pesela clocked 44.99 seconds, winning his heat and becoming the overall winner of the men’s 400m.

Botswana’s Miracle Trifecta

Tebogo, Ndori and Pesela are the miracle trifecta that forms the core of Botswana’s athletics squad for the Paris Olympics, raising hopes for a strong showing. As the countdown to the Games gets closer, these athletes are fine-tuning their preps, each driven by the allure of Olympic glory.

With their eyes set firmly on the goal, Botswana’s best are poised to make their mark at the 2024 Olympics, inspired by recent achievements and driven by a desire to excel on the world stage.