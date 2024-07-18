Galaxy vs. Pirates Champions League Clash On The Cards 

As things currently stand, the two sides have a balanced elimination record against each other

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana Premier League champions Jwaneng Galaxy seem set on an unavoidable collision course with Soweto giants Orlando Pirates for a second successive season in the CAF Champions League after the teams where drawn in the same bracket.

Galaxy and Pirates are poised to face off in the first round of the Champions League, provided they win their first-round ties (preliminary stage).

A rivalry renewed

The teams will renew their rivalry in the CAF competition stage. These are sides that have met in competitive action on two previous occasions. As things currently stand, they have a balanced elimination record against each other.

In the 2020-2021 season, Pirates eliminated Galaxy from the playoff round of the CAF Confederation Cup. Pirates recorded an emphatic 4-0 aggregate over two legs to eliminate Galaxy.

The South African club won 3-0 in the first leg at the National Stadium in Gaborone before rounding off the tie with a 1-0 home win in the second leg.

Revenge exacted

Galaxy then exacted revenge as they eliminated Pirates from the CAF Champions League last season following a penalty shootout victory in South Africa.

Galaxy had won 1-0 in Botswana in the first leg through a Daniel Msendami goal before Pirates levelled the tie in the second leg in South Africa.

This enabled Galaxy to advance to the group stages, becoming the first Botswana club to reach the group stage on multiple occasions.

Much to do

If Galaxy reach the second round, they will have Pirates in the way once again. A Pirates clash would be the last obstacle in Galaxy’s aim to become the only Botswana club to reach the Champions League group stage three times.

Galaxy have been drawn to face Namibian champions African Stars Sporting Club (SC) in the second preliminary round. The Jwaneng outfit will travel to Namibia during the weekend between 16-18 August for the first leg. A week later, the two teams will face each other in the return leg in Botswana.

Pirates will face Disciples FC in the first round and have an away game task in the first leg before hosting their opponents in the second leg a week later.

Orapa’s CAF Conf Cup clash

Orapa United will also join Galaxy in continental action against Seychelles club Foresters FC in the first preliminary round. The first leg will take place between 16 and 18 August while the second leg is scheduled for the weekend of 23-25 August when Orapa will host Foresters FC in Botswana.

If Orapa eliminate Foresters, they will face the winner of the preliminary round tie between Zimbabwean side Dynamos FC and Zambia’s ZESCO United in the following round.