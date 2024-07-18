Art Meets Adventure: Makgadikgadi Epic Hosts First “Art in the Pan” 

While the thrill of adventure attracts adrenaline seekers, the art exhibition provided a serene counterbalance, appealing to those who appreciate beauty and contemplation. Staff Writer GOSEGO MOTSUMI was there

The sprawling, salt-crusted expanse of the Makgadikgadi Pans just hosted more than just adrenaline-fuelled activities; it was home to an extraordinary art exhibition styled “Art in the Pan” that added a touch of creativity to the annual Makgadikgadi Epic.

This year, the event embraced a new dimension, seamlessly blending high-octane adventure with the tranquil beauty of visual arts.

A Canvas of Contrasts

Nestled in one of Botswana’s most iconic landscapes, the Makgadikgadi Epic has long been celebrated for its skydiving, quad biking, horse riding, and helicopter flips. This year, the addition of an art exhibition aimed to offer participants and spectators a contrasting experience – one that invites reflection amidst the excitement.

The exhibition featured works from renowned local artists. Curated to complement the stark, ethereal backdrop of the Makgadikgadi, the artworks capture the essence of Botswana’s natural splendour and cultural heritage.

Highlights of the Exhibition

The exhibition proudly showcased pieces by Jame Bankagetse, Thabiso Ernest, Segolame Nkape, Yarn Slayers and Tshegofatso Tlholwe, among others. What made the exhibition truly unique is its setting as the artworks were displayed in the vastness of the pans.

However, the artists anonymously opined that they had expected the exhibition to be hosted under a marquee because the dust and dirt depreciated the value of the artworks.

Bridging Adventure and Art

The inclusion of an art exhibition in the Makgadikgadi Epic underscored the event’s commitment to offering diverse experiences. While the thrill of adventure attracts adrenaline seekers, the art exhibition provided a serene counterbalance, appealing to those who appreciate beauty and contemplation.

“We wanted to create an event that speaks to all senses and showcase what is authentically ours as Batswana. The exhibition featured artists from different places around the country,” Acting CEO of Botswana Tourism Organisation, Keitumetse Setlang, told Time Out.

“The Makgadikgadi Pans are a place of profound beauty and serenity, and we felt that art could enhance this experience, allowing visitors to connect with the landscape in a new and meaningful way.”