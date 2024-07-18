From Botswana to the Big Stage: SOGO’s Sweet Tribute to AKA

“Our designs and flavours are often a result of divine inspiration” – Founder of SOGO, George Magapa

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

In an event that blended music, culture, and delectable desserts, Botswana’s new ice cream and dessert group, SOGO – So Good, made a memorable appearance at Sony Music Africa’s exclusive screening of the “Levelsx” documentary.

This private event, held in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa, recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of AKA’s seminal album “Levels” and paid tribute to the late rapper’s enduring legacy.

A Tasteful Tribute

SOGO’s participation as the official dessert partner added a unique flavour to the celebration. The Botswana-based creamery unveiled a custom “Aka – Levelsx” chest freezer, manufactured by Ditec in Botswana, featuring 180ml tubs specially branded for the occasion.

The guests, including AKA’s close associates like Da Les, L-Tido, DJ Zinhle, Kairo Forbes and Lynn Forbes, were pleasantly surprised by this innovative tribute. The freezer, adorned with graphics inspired by AKA’s album and his famous Cruz Banana deal, became a highlight of the night.

The Inspiration Behind the Dream

For the founder of SOGO, George Magapa, the journey to collaborating with the AKA brand was a dream fuelled by admiration and respect for the late rapper.

“The idea of working with AKA’s legacy came to me one morning while listening to his music,” he said in an interview. “Reaching out to his close associates, I learned about the private screening event, and from there, everything fell into place.”

This collaboration reflects SOGO’s approach to creativity, drawing inspiration from the environment and divine moments such as the clouds or the soothing melodies of AKA’s music.

A Leap Towards Global Ambitions

Participating in the Sony & AKA event has significantly elevated SOGO’s brand. “This event has changed the value of our brand, opening doors for international expansion,” Magapa explained.

“We now have plans in motion to introduce our luxurious Botswana desserts to a global audience, thanks to the exposure and connections made during this elite event.”

The company secured new partnerships and opportunities to stock its products in Gauteng, further solidifying its presence in the South African market.

Crafting Divine Creations

SOGO’s philosophy centres around creating desserts that are not just scientifically crafted but are divinely inspired. “Our designs and flavours are often a result of divine inspiration,” the founder noted.

“For instance, the ‘SOGO Levels Banana’ flavour was inspired by AKA’s Cruz Banana deal. It’s about following signs and turning them into something tangible and delicious.”

This approach ensures that each product not only tastes good but carries a deeper, thoughtful connection to its origin.

Future Aspirations

With the success of the Levelsx event, SOGO aims to leverage this momentum to grow both locally and internationally. “Our goal is to increase sales and visibility in Botswana while forging more partnerships and custom branding services,” said the founder.

“This event has been a stepping stone, and we are excited about the future collaborations and the possibility of giving the world a taste of Botswana’s finest desserts.”

SOGO’s involvement in the Levelsx documentary screening exemplifies how passion and innovation can propel a brand from local fame to international recognition.

As the company continues to blend divine inspiration with culinary excellence, SOGO is poised to make a lasting impact on the global dessert scene.