More than pride at stake in Gaborone Derby 

Highly-anticipated game is a must-win encounter for each side

GAZETTE REPORTER

More than bragging rights will be at stake when Gaborone United and Township Rollers battle it out in a capital derby that will play out for 90 minutes at the National Stadium in Gaborone on Saturday (time to be confirmed).

Both clubs are in the Botswana Football League title race, with Rollers only two points behind table-topping Jwaneng Galaxy while GU currently trail the league leaders by nine points.

The highly-anticipated game is a must-win encounter for each side as the season approaches a thrilling climax with three clubs poised to win the league.

Fierce rivalry

Second-placed Rollers and third-placed GU are currently separated by seven points.

In the first round of the league fixtures, Rollers defeated GU 2-1 at the National Stadium on 13 December last year, thanks to goals by Segolame Boy and an own goal by GU’s Mothusi Johnson, Thatayaone Kgamanyane entered the scoring sheet for Moyagoleele.

GU will be aiming to avenge their first round loss against their city rivals that they last defeated in May last year when Kennedy Amutenya and Mpho Kgaswane silenced Rollers.

Pre-derby form

GU coach Pontsho Moloi recently stated that his club is very much in the title race, given the unpredictable nature of the league and the likelihood of the top two teams dropping points along the way.

GU will go into the game more confident of the two after winning their last league encounter with a 2-0 score line against Eleven Angels. Rollers dropped much needed points when they drew 1-1 against Matebele FC in their last league game.

Rollers’ draw was an opportunity missed after Galaxy lost against Masitaoka FC.

The defeat ended a 16-match unbeaten run for Galaxy, opening the door for Rollers to ascend to the top of the league. However, they failed to capitalise on Galaxy’s slip up as they could not get past Matebele FC.

Jam-packed

Saturday afternoon will be jam-packed with league fixtures as four other games will kick off at 3.30pm.

VTM FC will face off against Police XI at the VTM arena. Galaxy will be aiming to consolidate their spot at the summit as they are scheduled to take on Morupule Wanderers at Galaxy Stadium.

Orapa United will face Eleven Angels at the Itekeng Stadium while Sua Flamingoes’ game against Matebele FC at Sowa Town Council Stadium will round off the Saturday afternoon fixtures.

Dire need

On Sunday, fourth-placed TAFIC will battle it out against basement dwellers Nico United at Obed Itani Chilume Stadium while Holy Ghost will play against Masitaoka FC at VTM Stadium.

Bottom-placed Nico United are in dire need of points to salvage their Premier League status, having accumulated only 17 points so far this season.

The league’s most struggling team has recorded only two wins in 21 games, recorded 11 draws and suffered eight defeats in what has been a trying spell for them in the league.

A win for the Phikwe outfit would boost their chances of climbing out of the relegation zone. However, that will depend on results elsewhere as they are counting on Police XI, Holy Ghost and Wanderers losing their respective games this weekend.