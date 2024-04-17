Dikoloti Won’t Withdraw From BDP Primaries 

Refuses to give Serame a free pass

Masisi compelled to choose between him and Serame

Sources believe he is stronger than Serame on the ground

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Minister of Health, Edwin Dikoloti, has reportedly refused to withdraw from running in the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) primary elections for the Goodhope-Mmathethe constituency, setting the stage for a potentially tight contest with the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Peggy Serame.

Despite the candidates’ list for the primary elections having not yet been made public following the vetting process, Minister Dikoloti is said to have resisted efforts to persuade him to step aside for the benefit of Serame.

Grassroots support

According to informed sources, while Serame enjoys the backing of some party leaders, Dikoloti is believed to have stronger grassroots support than Serame, who became a Specially Elected MP after the 2019 general elections.

The Botswana Gazette is informed that the Central Committee (CC) did not agree to vet Dikoloti out when it was asked by the BDP women’s wing seeking exemptions for some female candidates to run unchallenged in the primaries.

“Dikoloti has made inroads in this constituency,” said a source. “He has the support of many democrats who were with him in the former Mmathethe-Molapowabojang constituency while Serame’s political experience is still a moot question.”

Invidious

The incumbent MP for the constituency is the Minister of Transport and Public Works, Eric Molale, who has announced his intention to retire from active politics when his tenure ends in October.

Sources say President Masisi has been put in the rather invidious position of having to choose between the two candidates.

“While President Masisi has expressed the need for both of them, there can only be one winner ultimately,” said another source.

“Unless the loser is returned to as a Specially Elected MP, only one of the two will go to Parliament.”